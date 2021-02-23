Roanoke County provides extra school, capital funds

An influx of tax revenues provided $4.1 million for Roanoke County to increase its current school and capital budgets.
With real estate, personal property, sales and other tax revenue streams trending higher than expected, county finance officials were comfortable recommending additional expenses for this 2021 fiscal year, ending in June. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved the change Tuesday.
A chunk of the funds, $1.6 million, will be given to Roanoke County Schools per the county's revenue-sharing agreement, while the rest is used to purchase heavy equipment and ensure facility upkeep that was previously postponed.
“We are appropriating $1.6 million to our schools, but I think it’s also important to look at the capital dollars that we’re allocating here,” said Supervisor Paul Mahoney. “It’s public safety, really. We’re looking at ambulances, fire trucks, cybersecurity — I think those are all critical elements for our citizens.”
In total, $2.4 million will go toward capital improvement projects that were put off when the onset of the coronavirus forced the county to tighten its budget.
As part of the capital expenses, $1 million will go to a new fire rescue ladder truck. Another $292,000 will pay for a new solid waste truck, while $225,000 will buy a new fire rescue ambulance.
Other, light fleet vehicles will be purchased using $356,000. The general services department gets $360,000 for its capital projects, and $187,000 will be spent on cybersecurity.
Police get grants
In other business, one state and one federal grant, combining for more than $150,000, will go to the Roanoke County Police Department to aid recruitment and drug enforcement.
Roanoke County will accept $88,757 from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services with a vote during its next meeting. That money will be used in police recruitment and retention, and to support the costs associated with criminal justice reform, said Police Chief Howard Hall.
Part of the grant will upgrade the department's records management software to meet new regulations for demographic reporting, Hall said. The rest of the money will be used on recruitment and employee wellness.
“This funding will give us the ability to expand on the recruiting we’ve done in the past,” Hall said. “And it will allow us to consider some training opportunities that surround resiliency.”
The department’s recruiting budget is $15,000 per year, and current conditions — due to both political reasons and for reasons related to public health — have made recruitment challenging, Hall said. Some of the grant money will be used to develop a targeted online recruitment campaign that attracts highly qualified applicants, he said.
Other funds, as available, will be used on regular mental health checkups for employees, and possibly other wellness measures, Hall said.
“If we’re fortunate on the data collection and don’t have to use as much money, we’ll put it on the recruitment and wellness pieces,” Hall said.
The state money coming to Roanoke County is some of $7.5 million being distributed to local police departments across the commonwealth.
The second police grant is $64,375 of federal money for the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Unit.
“These funds will be used to continue to support investigations of drug trafficking organizations that are operating in the greater Roanoke Valley,” county documents said.