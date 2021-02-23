Roanoke County provides extra school, capital funds

As part of the capital expenses, $1 million will go to a new fire rescue ladder truck. Another $292,000 will pay for a new solid waste truck, while $225,000 will buy a new fire rescue ambulance.

Other, light fleet vehicles will be purchased using $356,000. The general services department gets $360,000 for its capital projects, and $187,000 will be spent on cybersecurity.

Police get grants

In other business, one state and one federal grant, combining for more than $150,000, will go to the Roanoke County Police Department to aid recruitment and drug enforcement.

Roanoke County will accept $88,757 from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services with a vote during its next meeting. That money will be used in police recruitment and retention, and to support the costs associated with criminal justice reform, said Police Chief Howard Hall.

Part of the grant will upgrade the department's records management software to meet new regulations for demographic reporting, Hall said. The rest of the money will be used on recruitment and employee wellness.