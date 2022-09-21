Roanoke County recognized by International Economic Development Council

Roanoke County has been recognized by an international body for its work along the Virginia 419 corridor.

The International Economic Development Council recognized the county’s economic development department with a Silver Award for the Reimagine 419 Plan.

The award is part of the IEDC 2022 Excellence in Economic Development Awards program, according to a county release.

The county competed in the 25,000-200,000 population category for a multi-year economic development program.

Thanks to the plan, the area, particularly near Tanglewood Mall, has been the beneficiary of revitalization that has attracted various new businesses to the area, as well as Carilion expanding its footprint into a large portion of the mall.

“In the 419 Plan area at Tanglewood, there have been 15 new business announcements since 2021 representing over 700 jobs created and more than $70 million in capital investment,” according to the release.

The Reimagine 419 Plan is being implemented in a multi-year process, which began with transportation improvements along Route 419 in Cave Spring.

The county has used approximately $60 million in funding for transportation improvements, including a planned new diverging diamond interchange, widening of Route 419 and the installation of sidewalks and crosswalks.

Innovative planning and redevelopment initiatives have resulted in Roanoke County receiving six awards from multiple state and national organizations over the past two years for multiple efforts, mainly 419 and the revitalization of Vinton, according to the release.

Various projects in Vinton in recent years have resulted in $21.7 million in taxable new investment and more than 129 new jobs, according to the county.

For more information on the 419 plan, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.