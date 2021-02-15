Roanoke County repositions services

New buildings are under construction as part of a $10.5 million project to move the offices and facilities of Roanoke County General Services.
The current general services headquarters, in a building on Kessler Mill Road shared with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, is old and prone to flooding, said director Doug Blount.
“This building, it’s been in our service for 30-something years,” Blount said. “It’s in decline.”
The 1950-built former furniture manufacturing site sits in a floodplain, and that’s not the least of its problems.
“We had a water main rupture and it flooded the building several years ago,” Blount said. “We have flooding, we have some building condition issues with the roof, and we have stormwater issues that need to be addressed.”
Roanoke County decided its best option is to leave the building, relocating the services and parks departments elsewhere.
“The cost to make repairs to the current facility really outweighs what it costs to build new facilities somewhere else,” Blount said. “It was more cost-effective to build a series of smaller facilities.”
The two-department relocation project is occurring over several years in two phases, Blount said. The first phase, now underway, is focused on moving general services, while the second phase will relocate parks and recreation.
To accommodate some facilities, a shop building is under construction at Green Hill Park. On the existing Kessler Mill Road campus, a new stormwater management facility is being built above the parcel’s floodplains. Both projects will be finished by the end of 2021, Blount said.
General services staff will move to the county’s existing fleet management facility on Hollins Road, which is expanding to fit a welding shop and the additional personnel, with work finishing in late 2022.
“It’s kind of a neat project,” Blount said. “We’re reusing a lot of what’s there and moving walls, but we’re also adding on to the building for the administrative side.”
The move will aid efficiency of the general services department, which oversees county-owned vehicles and buildings in addition to collecting trash.
“I think this will help to improve maintenance on all our vehicles and large equipment,” Blount said. “It’s going to help with service delivery, because we’re going to all be working in one area.”
Roanoke County has a fleet of more than 550 vehicles and trailers, requiring some 4,300 work orders a year for upkeep and maintenance.
“There’s not going to be as much driving back and forth for repairs,” Blount said. “Everybody’s going to be on the same campus.”
Other general services staff, including communications workers, are moving into a renovated cold storage building the county purchased on the Hollins Road campus.
“It’s got high ceilings in it and high bays,” Blount said. “We’re renovating it so that you can bring fire trucks, police cars and things of that nature in for the com shop to work on.”
Once general services has completed its move to Hollins Road, phase two will begin and the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism department also will move to Hollins.
“It’ll be a separate building that’ll be a little bit further down the campus,” Blount said. “We haven’t done any design work on it yet.”
The new parks building has yet to be funded, but is estimated to cost in the range of $3.7 million, likely paid for during the 2023 fiscal year, Blount said.
As for the old furniture plant on Kessler Mill that has been in Roanoke County’s use since the mid-1990s, its future remains unclear.
“That decision hasn’t been made yet,” Blount said. “There’s certainly some options.”
The county’s fire training facility at Kessler Mill Road is not in a floodplain, and will remain where it is, alongside the under-construction stormwater management facility. The adjacent old services and parks building could be repurposed for county or private use, Blount said.