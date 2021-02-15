Roanoke County repositions services

Other general services staff, including communications workers, are moving into a renovated cold storage building the county purchased on the Hollins Road campus.

“It’s got high ceilings in it and high bays,” Blount said. “We’re renovating it so that you can bring fire trucks, police cars and things of that nature in for the com shop to work on.”

Once general services has completed its move to Hollins Road, phase two will begin and the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism department also will move to Hollins.

“It’ll be a separate building that’ll be a little bit further down the campus,” Blount said. “We haven’t done any design work on it yet.”

The new parks building has yet to be funded, but is estimated to cost in the range of $3.7 million, likely paid for during the 2023 fiscal year, Blount said.

As for the old furniture plant on Kessler Mill that has been in Roanoke County’s use since the mid-1990s, its future remains unclear.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet,” Blount said. “There’s certainly some options.”