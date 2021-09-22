Roanoke County response: Judge has no jurisdiction over Confederate monument status

The circuit court order infringes on that power vested in the board, according to the supervisors’ response. It said Dorsey assumed jurisdiction in a civil action he created on his own.

“Judge Dorsey's correspondence and his self-initiated Miscellaneous Order reflect a determination to take matters into his own hands, despite the lack of jurisdiction to do so,” documents read. “Judges could rely on this precedent to achieve whatever public policy they desired, regardless of the will of the citizens and their elected representatives.”

Further, the response said Dorsey’s order provided no specific examples of the monument obstructing administration of justice inside the courthouse.

For those reasons, the supervisors’ attorneys requested the state Supreme Court issue a “writ of prohibition” to prevent Dorsey from taking any further action on the monument’s removal.

Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters said the board simply needs more time than the judge allowed to decide a best course of action for the monument. Officials have previously discussed contextualizing the statue, rather than moving it.

Contextualizing a monument could include reflecting the truth of the times, and to represents all aspects of history, including the Black experience in America.