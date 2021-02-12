Roanoke County School Board enlists parents' support for accelerated school construction

The Roanoke County School Board on Friday sent a letter to parents asking them to petition county leaders for an accelerated school improvement timeline, but county leaders say it will take more than parental support to drum up some $90 million in requested funding.
The school board took the unusual step of appealing directly to students and parents, asking them to contact the county supervisors and express support in order to sway the elected officials who would need to approve an estimated $91 million of funding for three proposed school projects.
"Please contact the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors and ask them to acquire the funds to build these ... schools on the accelerated timetable," read the letter, which also provided supervisors’ emails, to Glen Cove Elementary parents.
School board members want supervisors to agree to place a $50 million bond referendum on November's ballot to fund a new Burton Center for Arts and Technology. They also want supervisors to find funding for a new $22 million W.E. Cundiff Elementary and $19 million for Glen Cove Elementary.
Under the county’s existing funding schedule, the three schools wouldn't be replaced until the turn of the decade. The school board wants to move up the construction start date for the Burton Center to 2023, and accelerate the elementary schools to 2024.
Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters said he received the school board’s request Jan. 28, but the county government does not presently have a way to pay for such costly projects in so little time.
"I don’t think there’s anyone on our board that disputes the need to address any of these schools," Peters said. "We feel like there’s other options, as other school systems across the commonwealth have used, through the General Assembly to find a revenue source, without putting the burden strictly on all the citizens of Roanoke County."
Roanoke County is actively following the progress of Senate Bill 1109 through the state legislature, Peters said. If passed, the bill would trigger a statewide referendum on issuing $3 billion in bonds for K-12 school building construction, repair and other modernization projects.
Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary parents received one of two letters tailored to their schools, which also mentioned the Burton Center. All other parents received a letter solely about the Burton Center, since the specialty center is open to students in every magisterial district.
School divisions in Virginia cannot issue their own debt and do not have taxing power, meaning that they rely on state and local government for funding.
For several years, the school board has asked supervisors to speed up infrastructure improvements. The county agreed in 2019 to increase its annual debt issue by 20%. But school board members have pointed to the lengthy timeline under that model, saying it's still too slow for the three schools past their prime.
School Board Chairman Don Butzer has led the pressure campaign. He's spoken out numerous times in past years, advocating for additional funding. Most recently, he authored Friday's letter.
"By no means are we trying to kick the can down the road," Peters said. "We are actively looking for a resolution."
Short of securing funding from the state level, Peters said the supervisors could increase property tax rates. To cover the $91 million in school improvements, property taxes would need to increase by about 6 cents, or an annual tax increase of about $150 per homeowner, which voters would likely not support, Peters said in a response letter to the school board.
"There’s a request before us, but we’ve got to create a funding stream," Peters said. "There needs to be a funding stream to make this happen."
Another local method to bolster revenues for school improvements would be a referendum to increase sales tax, Peters said, but that option is not ideal either.
"I know there’s other avenues through the General Assembly that we can also look at for funding," Peters said. "If we could get funding out of that and not put the burden on Roanoke County citizens, we’ll take advantage of whatever we can."
The current Burton Center is a three-building campus in Salem built in a flood plain in the 1960s and '70s. It's long been targeted for improvements, but was pushed aside in favor of other capital improvement projects until 2019, when a new assessment reprioritized it.
The new center would be built on land next to the school system’s Central Office in northern Roanoke County. The school system's career technical education staff believes a new, larger center would allow for additional capacity and open up new partnerships with the community and local businesses and industries.
"We believe that the Burton Center should be an integral part of any discussion on economic development in Roanoke County," one of Friday's letters stated. "The Center produces highly skilled workers who graduate with good paying jobs waiting for them. Any business looking at relocating to Roanoke County would recognize the Burton Center as a feed for skilled workers."
Glen Cove, down the road from Central Office, and W.E. Cundiff, in Vinton, both have outdated open-concept classrooms, among the last to exist in Virginia. The letters to the schools' parents noted that the state superintendent of public instruction, James Lane, recently visited both and remarked that he had never seen one in Virginia before.
Students at those schools, despite staff and teachers' best efforts, are at a "disadvantage" compared to the rest of Roanoke County elementary students, the letter said.
"No matter what we do, I think both boards need to be in unison," Peters said. "I value the school board, they’re a great partner of ours."