Roanoke County School Board enlists parents' support for accelerated school construction

"I know there’s other avenues through the General Assembly that we can also look at for funding," Peters said. "If we could get funding out of that and not put the burden on Roanoke County citizens, we’ll take advantage of whatever we can."

The current Burton Center is a three-building campus in Salem built in a flood plain in the 1960s and '70s. It's long been targeted for improvements, but was pushed aside in favor of other capital improvement projects until 2019, when a new assessment reprioritized it.

The new center would be built on land next to the school system’s Central Office in northern Roanoke County. The school system's career technical education staff believes a new, larger center would allow for additional capacity and open up new partnerships with the community and local businesses and industries.

"We believe that the Burton Center should be an integral part of any discussion on economic development in Roanoke County," one of Friday's letters stated. "The Center produces highly skilled workers who graduate with good paying jobs waiting for them. Any business looking at relocating to Roanoke County would recognize the Burton Center as a feed for skilled workers."