Roanoke County School Board members lambasted a latest funding proposal for a new career and technical education school, as an offer to spend $138 million over the next two years remains.

School board Vice Chairman Tim Greenway was critical of the proposal discussed by the board of supervisors this week. The new facet of the plan, according to what was presented to the supervisors, would expedite by several years what was previously considered financially feasible by the county. That is something Greenway had asked for at meetings in the past.

Greenway expressed his frustrations at Thursday’s school board meeting with the supervisors not offering a way to fund the replacement of Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary. The elementary schools have become part of the discussion of funding during the pursuit of money for the CTE project.

Cundiff is in Greenway's Vinton District, while Glen Cove is located in the Catawba District.

The school system has stated those two elementary schools need to be replaced immediately due to the open classroom concepts, which they say make it very difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

The supervisors have committed $2 million to the improvements of those schools in its latest offer, but the school board has said improvements are not enough.

The school board was briefed at its Thursday meeting that replacing the two schools would likely carry a cost of approximately $62 million to $69 million, depending on the design it chose.

Greenway then proposed to take the CTE facility off of the school system's capital improvement plan, despite both governing bodies talking for years about how it's a top priority.

“We just can’t do it with the funding we are given,” he said. “We can’t continue going down this path.”

Previous estimates to build the CTE facility have been under $138 million, with such numbers changing based on economic factors over time.

Additionally, the school system purchased land for the facility last year at a cost of approximately $3.4 million for a 23-acre site off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School.

Board of supervisors Chairwoman Martha Hooker said Friday supervisors took the school board at its word when its members said that CTE was its top focus, as it has sat atop the system's capital improvement plan for years.

“We also put in money to help build the walls for the open classrooms [in the elementary schools],” she said Friday afternoon. “We have to be good stewards of our citizens' tax dollars, and that’s what we are trying to do while also meeting the needs of our schools.”

As is Virginia's governmental system, boards of supervisors and city councils decide local funding for school systems, with school boards having no taxing authority to raise money separately.

The Roanoke County CTE school would replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

Greenway referred to the supervisor’s latest of three proposals as “delay and stall tactics,” spanning over the last four years, and the most current offer made this week a repackaging of what the county offered in a December meeting.

The December offer would not have started funding the project until fiscal year 2025, but the latest offer would give the school system $25 million to start the project as early as July 1 of this year.

The school system would get another $55 million from the county the following fiscal year, and $58 million in fiscal year 2026, with $21 million of the latter year being debt service the school system would be required to pay back out of its annual budget over the next 20 years.

The supervisors have told the school board on multiple occasions the county cannot afford to take on the debt of the CTE and the two elementary school projects at one time, but school board members have still insisted the elementary schools be replaced during the same time as the CTE facility is constructed.

Greenway said he doesn’t think the school system can take on the $21 million in debt proposed in the county offer, saying it would affect the school system’s ability to give teacher raises.

School board member Cheryl Facciani also questioned whether the school system could handle the $21 million, and said the county should pay it.

“My opinion is the CTE facility would better serve our community than anything else … So the question remains, will they [the board of supervisors] step up? And honestly, that is the $21 million question.”

Another concern supervisors have raised about funding construction for two new elementary schools is the continued shrinking enrollment.

The county has lost nearly 1,000 students over the last nine years, according to numbers discussed during meetings. Supervisors have requested the school board to do its due diligence through a demographic study to see where the needs lie for other projects before they commit to funding projects that may become obsolete 15 or 20 years down the road.

Supervisor Phil North pointed to the last study done by the school system in 2016 on Tuesday, listing multiple instances where enrollment was far below what was estimated for certain schools in 2023.

However, Greenway and other school board members made comments that the supervisors are taking an approach the school board members deem as not doing enough to fund the school system.

Greenway hinted a demographic study could be unhelpful when employers like Norfolk Southern and Advance Auto Parts leave without much warning.

“We could go spend another 75 or $100,000 but me personally from a school board perspective, I don’t need to participate in that,” he said, noting the county should pay for the study if that's what the board of supervisors wants.

Greenway followed those remarks saying, “Board of supervisors, let's be honest, what you're saying is, ‘which schools do you close?'”

He then went down the line and called out each supervisor individually asking rhetorically which schools in their district each would close.

No supervisor has called for the closing of a school at this point, but Hooker said her board does think the study is important and reiterated the need to be mindful of how taxpayer money is being spent when planning for the future of the county.

“We do need to take a hard look at what the county might look like down the line,” she said.

School board Chairman Brent Hudson said it “breaks his heart” the supervisors doesn’t “value the projects the same way the school board does.”

When asked about Hudson’s comment, Hooker said she “doesn’t even know what that means.”

“We value the best education for students, and we have put together what we think is a tenable plan for everyone involved,” she said.

Both boards would still need to vote on the most recent funding plan.