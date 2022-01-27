Roanoke County School Board votes to lift mask mandate Feb. 14

The Roanoke County School Board voted to lift the division's mask mandate on Valentine’s Day, a decision that most in attendance didn’t love — though not for the same reasons.

For those in favor of making masks optional, the date is too far away. But for those in favor of keeping the mandate in place, it’s far too soon.

The Feb.14 date for lifting the masks was made after 65 people spoke to the board during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting, double the amount of people that spoke about the issue at last week’s meeting.

The motion made by Vinton District Tim Greenway allowed for the masks to be removed sooner if the state Supreme Court rules in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making them optional after the order was challenged.

Incumbents Cheryl Facciani of the Windsor Hills District and Vice Chair Brent Hudson of the Catawba District said they would have preferred to make masks optional immediately, but voted in favor of the measure nonetheless.

The board passed the measure 4-1, with only one member wearing a mask, Cave Spring District representative Mike Wray. He voted against the measure, though he did say he hopes the state Supreme Court rules on the matter soon.

Other board members said they wanted to make sure they didn’t have to come back and revise the measure again, while also allowing administration to prepare for the change.

Parents and students alike spoke for and against the mandate, with those speaking in favor of parental choice having more of a presence than they did last Tuesday.

With two overflow rooms to accommodate the approximately 100 people not able to fit in the boardroom, the divide between those that didn’t speak was just as apparent as those that voiced their opinions to the board.

The smaller of the two overflow areas was filled with those against the mandate, and if the cheers from the room after someone they agreed with spoke didn’t give their position away, the lack of masks being worn in the room did.

A sign at the entrance of the administrative building stated masks were required upon entry, but that was disregarded by many, and school system spokesman Chuck Lionberger wrote in a text message that the mask mandate did not apply in the building since it was not a school.

The larger of the two overflow rooms was filled with people who were mostly masked, and cheers for speakers they agreed with were also audible from the board room.

And while more people spoke this week, the sentiments from both sides remained largely the same.

Those in favor of keeping the mandate pointed to federal and state health agencies, as well as the medical and scientific community at large, recommending the continued wearing of masks in schools, while also pointing to record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the country, including the county’s school system.

Masks continue to be one of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of the virus, in addition to getting vaccinated and social distancing, according to experts.

Many also criticized the board for making a public safety issue political, instead of relying on medical experts as they do in other situations regarding health.

Opponents of the mandate told some members of the board that they would be reneging on campaign promises of removing the mandate, while also taking away parental choice.

The fact that the school system was also not following the Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making masks optional was also brought up by those opposing the mandate.

Other complaints from those against the mandate included the changing of recommendations by scientific experts since the beginning of the pandemic, like the fact that recent reports from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have said cloth masks are less effective at stopping the spread of the virus compared to N95 respirator and surgical masks, and that the board is taking away “the freedoms of parents and students.”

Some in attendance rebuked the idea that freedoms were being taken away from parents, making mentions of many policies students must follow, including a dress code.

One woman who spoke in favor of keeping the mandate, who said she is an emergency department doctor at Carilion with more than 20 years experience, said she wasn’t planning on coming to speak at the meeting, but felt compelled after seeing more children come to the hospital for COVID-related symptoms on Thursday than she had the entire pandemic.

Dr. Karen Keuhl, a Roanoke native with a son who attends Cave Spring Middle School, said she was the doctor that recorded the first case of the virus in Roanoke in March 2020.

“I’m nervous because right now COVID is the worst I have ever seen it [since the pandemic started]” she said, “begging” the board not to lift the mandate on Feb.14, stating it was impossible to tell if cases would be down more than two weeks in advance.

“I’ve had recent patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s die … “I am doing COVID investigations on kids six days to 17-years old, '' Keuhl told the board.

Keuhl also said that making masks optional on Valentine’s Day was a bad idea.

It will also be the day after the NFL’s Super Bowl, an event that is synonymous with parties and mass gatherings throughout the country by people of all ages.

The board seemed to listen intently to speakers, with a few exceptions.

Facciani and Hudson were both looking down for long stretches of time, to the point where at least one speaker thanked “most board members” for making eye contact and listening to speakers.

She responded to the speaker’s criticism at the end of the meeting by stating that if she was looking down, it was to talk to her kids that suffer from Type 1 Diabetes about their health.

Facciani has drawn criticism from the public for some of the statements she’s made regarding the pandemic, and for making the initial motion to remove the mask mandate that was turned over just a few days later in early January.

The board voted during a Jan. 4 work session to make the school system “mask optional and return to pre-COVID medical policies leaving medical decisions such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing between the doctor, the student patient, and the student’s parent/guardians,” following the reversal of a state mask mandate in K-12 schools by Youngkin after he was sworn in Jan. 15. The board then met again and decided to hold off on dropping the mandate several days later. That set up Thursday's meeting and another vote.

The school system reported 400 positive cases on its COVID dashboard for staff and students from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the highest one-week total of the school year. For comparison, the entire county saw 1,545 cases during that same period.

Last week's data showed a decrease in reported cases, but the school system also did not hold in-person classes due to inclement weather.

The school system has seen 955 positive cases for students and 206 for staff in January alone, more than every other month for the current school year combined, according to data provided by Assistant Superintendent Rhonda Stegall at Thursday's meeting.

The school system has approximately 13,611 students as of the end of November, according to Lionberger.

The vast majority of positive cases are being confirmed as happening outside of the schools, Stegall told the board, while also noting that the state’s health department is still recommending K-12 schools still wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

The Republican Gov. Youngkin issued the mask-optional order as one of his first acts after being sworn in Jan. 15, and confusion has swirled over the implications since then. Some districts have interpreted the order as being at odds with a state law that deals with COVID-19 mitigation in schools and have opted to keep pre-existing mask mandates in place for students.

The order is facing a legal challenge filed last week by a group of parents and another filed Monday morning by seven school boards.

In addition to Fairfax, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, the school boards in Alexandria, Richmond, Hampton, Falls Church, Arlington County and Prince William County, joined the suit. Collectively, the jurisdictions represent more than 350,000 students.

The lawsuit argues the state constitution gives local school boards the authority to run their districts. It also cites a state law that requires school systems to follow federal health guidelines, which include recommendations for universal masking.

Youngkin urged patience and asked parents to listen to their children's school principals for the time being.

“Listen to a principal today. And I know that there are some school systems that are doing things that are inconsistent with respecting the rights of parents. ... Let’s respect it right now and let this legal process play out," he said in a recent interview with Richmond radio station WRVA.

Supporters of the executive order say the state law is not in conflict with Youngkin’s order because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends mask-wearing and does not mandate it.

Monday’s lawsuit came after a group of parents in Chesapeake filed a petition last week at the Virginia Supreme Court challenging the executive order. The court has so far taken no action.

Democrats commended the school boards who filed suit against Youngkin on Monday and accused the governor of using children as political pawns.

“Youngkin is quickly on his way to becoming the most divisive and authoritarian governor in our commonwealth’s long history,” state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said at a news conference.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.