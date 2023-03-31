Roanoke County Supervisor Jason Peters rebuffed comments members of the school board have made in recent weeks about the county’s commitment to education, citing false claims and asking for a public apology.

Peters, who represents the Vinton District, said at a meeting earlier this week that certain school board members have not been accurate in some of their statements regarding the funding of capital projects, the desire for supervisors to close some schools and recent comments about student resource officers.

The supervisors have largely not responded to claims by the school board except in a recent joint letter, but Peters responded directly at Tuesday's meeting.

He first expressed his displeasure with some of the board’s recent comments at the end of a long meeting, where among other things, the county’s budget was presented.

“I think it was very unprofessional, and I feel like things need to be cleared up … None of us have ever spoken about closing a school … I feel like we do not have all of the information needed to [currently] fund those elementary schools,” he said.

Over the last several months, the supervisors have asked the school board to do a demographic study as the school system has lost nearly 1,000 students over the last nine years.

But the supervisors have never called for closing a school, rather Peters said the study would better inform both governmental bodies on the scope of the projects.

"What bothers me the most is the misinformation continually pumped out by the school board," Peters said.

Vinton District school board member Tim Greenway responded unfavorably to the study request at a recent meeting.

“We could go spend another 75 or $100,000, but me personally, from a school board perspective, I don’t need to participate in that,” he said in mid-March, noting the county should pay for the study if that’s what the board of supervisors wants.

Greenway followed those remarks saying, “Board of supervisors, let’s be honest, what you’re saying is, ‘which schools do you close?’”

Peters said he also took offense to multiple claims by Greenway and Chairman Brent Hudson that the school system is not a priority for the supervisors.

“I would say that anybody makes the insinuation that we don't care about education obviously has their head in the sand, because we would not be stepping way outside of our debt structure to try to make any of this happen if we didn't care about the kids,” Peters said, referring to the funding offer for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center.

The county also is proposing increasing its funding to the school system for the upcoming fiscal year by approximately $8.7 million, according to a 2023-24 budget presentation this week, for a total amount of approximately $96 million.

"We were able to do that while also giving the citizens a bit of tax relief, and Tim still texted me during the meeting saying 'you're sticking it to the schools again,'" Peters said.

The latest CTE funding plan county officials introduced earlier this month would expedite a process already in place.

Funds would be allocated for the project in the amount of $25 million in fiscal year 2024, $55 million in fiscal year 2025 and $58 million in fiscal year 2026, with $21 million of the latter year being debt service the school system would be required to pay back out of its annual budget over the next 20 years.

The new CTE school would replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

It has been a top priority for both boards over the last several years, and the school system has already spent $4 million securing a 28-acre parcel of land for the new school on Peters Creek Road.

Greenway called for the school to be removed from the capital improvement plan, and it was earlier this month, briefly, before the supervisors wrote in a joint letter it would not adopt a plan that didn’t include the CTE center.

Peters said the county is offering more money up front for the school than it has for any other project in the county’s history.

School board members have made recent calls for the county to also fund the renovation of the last two elementary schools in the county with open concept classrooms, something they say is outdated and detrimental to learning.

Peters said he and his other board members care about those schools as well, but it wasn’t until this month the school system actually received estimates for renovations to both schools.

“They’ve been asking for funding for those projects in addition to the money we’ve already committed before they even knew the cost of renovating them,” he said. “We wouldn’t be good stewards of the county’s money if we were just blindly writing checks.”

The school board found out earlier this month from a design firm renovating Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary would likely carry a cost of approximately $62 million to $69 million, depending on the design it chose, but had no design specs before that, according to Peters.

Peters said he is onboard to have a discussion on how to make all of it happen now that there is something with which to to work.

Greenway also posted on Facebook post this week that the county has done nothing to fund SROs in the school system, something Peters said is factually incorrect.

“We have two SROs starting this Monday, and [Police] Chief [Michael] Poindexter briefed us Tuesday that two more will be ready in April.”

Both boards have expressed a desire to have an officer at every school, and the county has cited a lack of applicants until recently as the reason for not filling the positions sooner.

Peters said he informed Greenway his post was incorrect, and as of Friday afternoon, the post has not been updated.

When asked about Peters’ comments from the supervisor’s meeting, Greenway responded via email “Anything untruthful, unprofessional, or misrepresented, I’m all ears. I really hate when people are untruthful.

“The Board of Supervisors are all good people. We simply disagree. We have to do the right thing for our kids. All of our kids. Very simple.”

Hudson, of the Catawba District, was also asked about the comments and had a similar response.

“This is solely about providing the best education possible to our students in an environment that is conducive to positive learning outcomes,” he wrote via email. “As you are aware, open concept classrooms and failing infrastructure present a challenge in reaching those goals as well as ensuring the safety of our students in a lockdown situation.

“I see no value in commenting on Mr. Peters’ statements. If Mr. Peters believes I have been untruthful or unprofessional, I would encourage him to call or meet with me in person. I hope there will be an agreement soon between both boards.”

Hollins District Supervisor Phil North also spoke on the CTE center Tuesday, and said he hopes both boards can come together soon and agree on a concrete plan.

Peters echoed similar sentiments Friday, and said he wishes to move forward with the school board in a professional manner without the “gaslighting” and “half truths,” so they can come together and do what’s best for the school system and the county as a whole.