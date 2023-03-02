Roanoke County is in the final stages of a multi-year process to update its Comprehensive Plan, but it is still looking for citizen input before releasing the final product this summer.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan – which gets its name from the idea it will be the vision of the county through its bicentennial in 2038 – has not been updated since 2005, according to county officials. Comprehensive plans are what localities use in Virginia as a blueprint for land use.

The county began hosting meetings on its update earlier this week for the county’s 11 planning areas to show citizens a rough draft of the plan many of them helped create through a series of community input meetings held in the fall of 2021 and last spring.

“We took their suggestions very seriously, and I think that is reflected in this plan,” Assistant Director of Planning Megan Cronise said Wednesday evening at the meeting held for the Peters Creek portion of the county at the Green Ridge Recreation Center.

A meeting for the Catawba, Glenvar and Masons Cove portions of the county was held Monday evening at Glenvar Middle School.

Each meeting has a general presentation with county-wide information before more specific areas are then the focus.

Following that portion of the meeting, citizens are asked to fill out a demographics survey if they so choose, while also having the opportunity to ask a variety of questions specific to the planning area they reside in or more generally.

Attendees can also leave feedback at the meeting or online. Commenting on the draft plan through the website is open until April 16.

Data in the document shows a nearly 13% increase in the county’s population from 2000 to 2020 with an additional expected increase of 7.4% by 2040, and transportation and land use are 75% of the topics in the summary of recommendations portion of the draft.

Citizen feedback showed support for widening both sides of Interstate 81 to three lanes from Montgomery to Botetourt counties.

Additionally, improving the existing interchange at Interstate 581 at Peters Creek Road to improve flow and safety on both roadways received heavy support.

Overall, the document lists more than 40 transportation projects that have been recently completed, are under construction, have funding or have multiple parts.

Much of the land use recommendations revolve around making amendments to the current map on issues such as conservation, neighborhoods and economic development.

The development of activity and rural centers, zoning, the development process and removing outdated proffers to promote redevelopment were also mentioned.

Other topics addressed include natural and cultural resources, parks, recreation, tourism, general services, libraries, communications and technology and public safety.

All remaining public meetings will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and resume Monday at the Vinton War Memorial for the Bonsack, Vinton and Mount Pleasant areas, followed by a Wednesday meeting for Windsor Hills at Hidden Valley High School.

The last two meetings will take place the following week on Monday, March 13, at the Bent Mountain Center for Back Creek and Bent Mountain and Wednesday, March 15, for Cave Spring and Clearbrook at the South County Library.

Two public hearings beginning at 5 p.m. will be held by the planning commission, with the first on Thursday, March 23, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center and another on Monday, April 3, at the county Administration Center.

To view the full 200 draft plan or to leave feedback before the April 16 deadline, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan.