Roanoke County supervisors approve board raise

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted to give itself a 5% raise for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting.

Beginning July 1, supervisors will be paid an annual salary of $19,222, up from the current salary of $18,306.91.

The increase was previously adopted into the budget, and follows a long precedent of giving the elected officials the same raise as county employees receive, according to board Chairman Paul Mahoney.

The board previously passed 5% raises for all county employees for the upcoming fiscal year as well.

In addition to the regular salary, the board chair receives and additional $1,800 and the vice chair receives an additional $1,200.

When asked about the duties supervisors face outside of the twice-monthly meetings, Mahoney said there is often much work outside of the boardroom.

Phil North said he estimates he spends at least 20 hours a week doing work for the county as a supervisor.

Supervisors, in addition to visiting sites where county business takes place, also serve on county and regional committees in addition to their duties as supervisors, Mahoney said.

Supervisors also talked about the regular interaction with citizens via phone calls and when out in public, with Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters joking that his wife won’t even go to the grocery store with him anymore.

County Attorney Peter Lubeck said the supervisors last raise was the previous year, when they received a 3% increase, which also coincided with a raise at the same rate for county employees.

Catawba District Supervisor Martha Hooker said she cast the lone dissenting vote for the raises, because she didn’t like voting for her own increase in salary, not because she felt like her colleagues didn’t deserve it.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

