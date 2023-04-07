In another turn regarding Roanoke County school projects, a record $130 million funding proposal is now proposed to fund two elementary schools in addition to a new career and technical education facility.

Previous funding proposals from the county largely focused on the building of the CTE facility, but the latest plan by the board of supervisors would make the funds available by early 2024, sooner than previously expected.

The funding outlined Friday morning by the supervisors would allocate $80 million for the CTE facility, while $50 million would go to the renovations of Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary, the county’s last remaining open classroom concept schools.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Martha Hooker spoke about the new plan at a press conference at the county administrative office’s Friday morning.

It is the latest iteration of capital funding proposals starting in December that largely focused on the CTE facility, but school board members have voiced their concerns recently that the other two projects were being neglected.

And while the latest funding plan means there is less money for the CTE facility than originally planned, the school board will now have the chance to renovate the two other schools much sooner than originally anticipated by either board.

The school system is no longer being asked to borrow $21 million in order to fund the CTE center, which was in a previous proposal the county presented last month.

Supervisors said they are hopeful the school board will be more receptive to its latest offer, and Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker said their initial response was positive.

The CTE school eventually will replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

