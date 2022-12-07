Roanoke County supervisors offer school system $80 million for CTE project

Roanoke County has offered the school system a funding solution to build a new career and technical education facility by allocating $80 million of what would be borrowed funds in fiscal year 2025.

The board of supervisors presented the offer to the school board at a joint work session Wednesday morning with the hope of finalizing an agreement by the end of the year.

The project is currently expected to cost approximately $90 million dollars, but that price tag is expected to reach nearly $100 million by the time construction is under way in the next few years.

The county announced in July it entered into an agreement to purchase land off Peters Creek Road for the school. The closing is expected this month.

The school will eventually replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

Supervisors also told the school board Wednesday they could bank the school system's $17 million it is set to receive for capital projects in several upcoming fiscal years to help with additional funding, with the hope the rest of the project would be funded through grants.

A new program passed during this year’s General Assembly session allows school systems to apply for a total of $400 million for capital projects beginning in January.

The awards would be doled out by the end of June, according to county officials.

Superintendent Ken Nicely said Wednesday that the school system scored itself based on the state's criteria, and was significantly lower than the 65 points out of 100 needed to qualify.

Nicely said after the meeting some of the categories keeping the school system from qualifying for further grant consideration from the state include not meeting the threshold for students who qualify for free lunch and not having a large enough percentage of its students living at or below the poverty line.

“Need is 50 points and basically a measure of poverty, which I am not disparaging … but it puts us at a disadvantage [to receive grant funding],” he said.

Supervisor Phil North said at the meeting he believes there are many different grant opportunities available, and he was even hopeful there could be some leftover funds that could be given to school systems who didn't quite meet the state’s initial threshold.

“We are willing to assist the school system with grant writing and figure out a way to find the rest of the money,” he said.

Supervisor Jason Peters was the lone member of his board to express pause in borrowing the $80 million at one time. He said that while the he fully supports the project, he doesn't want to see the county's debt ceiling go above $250 million.

The ceiling would jump from a projected $165 million in fiscal year 2024 to $233 million in fiscal year 2025, and then crossing the $250 million threshold in by 2028, according to county projections.

Peters also wondered if funding the school through traditional means would possibly negate the possibility of future grant funding being available.

The school board has also stressed the need to immediately replace two elementary schools, Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary.

School officials have pointed to the open concept classrooms as a reason the schools - both built in 1972 - need to be replaced.

School board members have said not having separate and closed off classrooms is detrimental to learning and a disadvantage for students.

County officials have pushed back saying the school system needs to prioritize its capital needs, and clearly the CTE school is the first priority.

Supervisors also say the county can’t afford to replace all three schools at once, and the CTE school is already the most expensive capital project in the county’s history.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney said he would under no circumstances vote to increase the real estate tax rate to provide more revenue.

School board members Tim Greenway and Brent Hudson expressed the need to replace the schools immediately, although Hudson said he understands the supervisors, no the school board, sets school funding.

School board Chairman David Linden said county-offered plan is a good start, but added that the elementary schools are also a top priority.

The supervisors, as part of a memorandum of understanding that includes the CTE funding, are willing to provide $2 million for temporary aid to the two aforementioned elementary schools.

Linden said while he appreciated the offer, $2 million would not be enough to do much.

He also noted the school system is still looking into alternate funding sources for the elementary schools, like a public-private partnership, which essentially allows a lease of a school until it is paid off.

“I think just the planning phase of any renovations would eat a good chunk of that money,” he said.

Another piece to the MOU: the county wants the school system to conduct a demographic study funded and managed by the county to include future school enrollment projections, among other topics.

Mahoney pointed to the loss of roughly 1,000 students over the last nine years.

Greenway said it seems like the county is asking the school system to consider consolidating some of its schools.

Mahoney said the study is a logical step before committing nearly $100 million more in funding for two schools that may not be needed in the future.

Linden said while it might be hard for people to hear, it is reality and something that needs to be looked at as a future possibility.

The school board told supervisors it needs some time to digest the MOU before it could vote on it.

Mahoney said the supervisors are likely to vote on it at a Tuesday meeting, and he hoped the school board would take up the matter by the end of the year, if not sooner.

“Ideally, they could vote on it in the next few weeks,” he said after the meeting.