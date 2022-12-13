Roanoke County supervisors pass plan to fund CTE school

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors passed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday which lays out a funding plan for a new career and technical education school.

The document is not legally binding, but it does provide a written intent by the governing body to fund almost all of the nearly $100 million project over the next few years, according to County Attorney Peter Lubeck.

The plan would allocate $80 million of borrowed funds in fiscal year 2025, while allowing the school system to bank the $17 million it is set to receive for capital projects in several upcoming fiscal years.

The supervisors have also said they are interested in the school system applying for various grants and other funding opportunities as a way to fund a portion of the project, particularly if the school system wants to use the $17 million for other capital projects.

The school will eventually replace the existing Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters cast the lone vote against the MOU, stating he’d feel more comfortable possibly breaking up the $80 million in one time funding to be dispersed over two fiscal years as opposed to one.

Peters said he feels giving the school system essentially $97 million for the project would limit the grant funding opportunities from the state and other organizations.

Other parts of the MOU ask the school board to participate in a county funded and managed demographic study.

The county has lost nearly 1,000 students from its enrollment numbers over the last nine years, and the request follows months of discussions about the need for two new elementary schools by members of the school board.

The school system has said Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary need to be replaced immediately due to the open classroom concepts, which they say make it very difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

While the county has said it cannot afford to replace those schools and build a new CTE school at the same time, county officials have also wondered if those or other schools in the district would even be needed 20 or 30 years from now if enrollment continues to decrease.

Peters also said he believed talking about the elementary schools should be done in a separate MOU, and the document passed Tuesday should focus solely on CTE.

He restated as he has previously that he fully supports and understands the need for a new CTE facility, but believes there could be a different means to fund it.

The board also said it will provide $2 million in carryover funding from fiscal year 2022 to help with any improvements that could be done to the two elementary schools in the more immediate future.

The school board was presented with the MOU at a joint work session last week, but it is unclear if they will vote on the matter before the end of the year as supervisors' Chair Paul Mahoney has said they hope they would.

“They may look at it and want to make amendments or other changes, so I’m not sure what their plan is right now,” he said Tuesday evening. “I would hope we could get this done sooner than later. We are providing a way to get the project off the ground and moving.”

The school board does not yet have an item on its agenda referring to the MOU for its meeting Thursday, its last before the end of the calendar year.