The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors lowered the locality’s tax rates for the upcoming year, while also officially passing its $130 million proposal to fund three capital projects for the school system.

Supervisors said they were happy to be able to lower the county’s real estate and property tax rates, while still also being able to afford to propose a funding plan to build a new career and technical education center and renovate two elementary schools.

“Our recent school construction proposal that we approved today by board vote unanimously for $130 million is symbolic for two reasons,” Supervisor Phil North said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Number one, it's the largest capital projects [investment] in the history of Roanoke County. And secondly, it affirms this board’s support and its investment in our school’s capital.”

North continued, “And we've done so without raising personal property taxes or any other tax to support these efforts that we are putting on the table, and every single one of us in this county should count our blessings. Today many counties around the Commonwealth can't say that, especially in Southwest Virginia.”

The funding by the supervisors allocates $80 million for the CTE facility, while $50 million will go to the renovations of Glen Cove Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary, the county’s last remaining open classroom concept schools.

Funding will be available to the schools in early 2024, sooner than previously anticipated, according to county officials.

The county’s new tax rate for real estate goes from $1.09 per $100 of assessed value to $1.06, something county leaders have wanted to do since receiving the new real estate value assessments earlier this year.

Roanoke County saw an average of 12% in increases from the previous year, and the reduced rate recommended lowers that number from approximately $122.7 million to under $120 million.

Revenue generated from real estate taxes makes up nearly half of the county’s generated revenue.

The increase made it possible to combat inflation and afford other increased costs, while also providing relief to citizens, according to county officials.

Supervisors also voted to lower the property tax rate from $3.50 per $100 of assessed value to $3.40, a rate that hadn’t changed since 1982, according to county officials.

The school system also presented its $193.2 million proposed budget to the supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting, an increase of nearly $18.7 million from its current budget.

The county would contribute approximately $96 million of the school’s budget, an increase of nearly $8.7 million from the current budget, while the rest of its funds come from the state, which is not expected to pass a budget until mid to late June.

More than half of the school’s increased expenses will go towards salary increases, with teachers receiving an 8.5% increase in salary, according to school officials.

The school board has been very vocal about the need to renovate the two elementary schools in addition to building the new CTE center, and supervisors said they hope the board adopts the latest memorandum of understanding for the $130 million in funding at its next meeting.

Supervisors Chairwoman Martha Hooker said the county was able to fund all three projects after School Board Chairman Brent Hudson notified her in recent weeks that the school board would be willing to scale back its CTE plans in order to meet the needs at Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff.