Roanoke County supervisors vote to advertise no tax rate increase

Roanoke County will not increase real estate or personal property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year — a trend that dates back to 1985, according to county officials.

The board of supervisors voted to advertise the tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 at the current rates for real estate and personal property at $1.09 and $3.50, respectively, per $100 of assessed value.

The personal property tax has remained the same since 1985, and the real estate tax had actually gone down from $1.15 in 1985 to $1.09, where it has been since 2007.

Additionally, the tax rate for machinery and tools will not be raised either, with a maximum rate of $2.85 per $100 of assessed value, lower than the $3 figure from 1985, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.

Once the rates are advertised, they can only be lowered, not increased.

That is not to say, though, that county residents will not see an increase in the amount they pay in taxes for the upcoming year.

County Administrator Richard Caywood said last month with rising housing and vehicle prices, the county is expected to receive more in tax revenue than it did the previous year.

“Rapid Inflation growth has caused home value and personal property to rise across the country, increasing our revenues, while the cost of providing services to citizens has correspondingly increased our expenditures,” he told the board of supervisors last month.

Real estate tax revenue is expected to provide just over half of the county’s income, at $110.5 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Personal property is expected to account for another $39 million of anticipated revenue.

The county is proposing a budget of just over $218 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Budget talks are scheduled to continue at the board’s next meeting on April 12.

