Roanoke County is set to begin a $700,000 stream restoration project in Goode Park, thanks in part to funding from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Phase 2 of the Wolf Creek stream restoration project in Vinton is set to begin later this spring after the county was recently awarded $350,000 from DEQ, with the county matching that amount as a stipulation.

County Director of Development Services Tarek Moneir said repairing the small waterways throughout the county is an ongoing process which aims to make the streams more accessible to citizens, while also reducing the sediment and bacteria in the water.

He said one of the main ways to do this is through erosion control and redirecting the flow of the water to go down the center of the stream.

This is often done by clearing out overgrown areas of a creek, widening the width of the waterway, hydrology and angling the edges of the stream in a way that helps prevent erosion.

Rocks and tree branches are used to build walls of sorts, which in addition to planting native vegetation along the banks that are easy to maintain are integral in maintaining the renovations, Moneir said.

The second phase of the project is approximately 600-700 feet, according to Moneir, approximately the same distance as Phase 1.

Another benefit to the restoration is the improvement of the ecosystem for wildlife, particularly aquatic animals.

Erosion can cause some small insects at the bottom of the stream to be trapped and not available to be eaten by fish and other animals.

One of the reasons erosion can happen so rapidly is increased development in areas near a watershed is it causes more stormwater runoff, which only exacerbates the problem, according to county officials.

The Wolf Creek project is one of many on the county’s list to complete in the next several years, but Moneir said grant funding and local matches must be available before the projects can proceed.

“We try to have one of these projects every two to three years, depending on funding and other factors,” he said.

Monier expects the project to go out to bid in the spring, and if all goes according to plan, the restoration would be complete by mid to late summer, completing all phases currently planned for Wolf Creek.

To learn more about stream restoration, watch “Stream Restoration: Roanoke County Development Services,” on YouTube.