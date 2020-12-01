Roanoke County unemployment rate on the mend

Roanoke County’s unemployment numbers are almost halfway recovered from widespread layoffs caused by economic impacts of COVID-19.

The county’s unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, compared to a high of 9.6% in April, according to a report provided to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

By the first quarter of 2021, about half the jobs lost to the coronavirus earlier this year will be regained, said county budget manager Steve Elliott. Some sectors, such as information technology, are recovering better than others.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly has impacted minorities, workers without college degrees and low-wage workers,” Elliott said. “Those groups will need assistance to re-skill and retool for possible career changes.”

The county's average annual unemployment rate was trending down, from 6.2% in 2010 to 2.5% in 2019, prior to the onset of the coronavirus.

Despite the pandemic, Roanoke County’s real estate market is projected to have grown 3.68% during the 2020 calendar year, according to a report from Kenneth Fay, the county's director of real estate.