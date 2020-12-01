Roanoke County unemployment rate on the mend

Roanoke County’s unemployment numbers are almost halfway recovered from widespread layoffs caused by economic impacts of COVID-19.
The county’s unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, compared to a high of 9.6% in April, according to a report provided to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
By the first quarter of 2021, about half the jobs lost to the coronavirus earlier this year will be regained, said county budget manager Steve Elliott. Some sectors, such as information technology, are recovering better than others.
“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly has impacted minorities, workers without college degrees and low-wage workers,” Elliott said. “Those groups will need assistance to re-skill and retool for possible career changes.”
The county's average annual unemployment rate was trending down, from 6.2% in 2010 to 2.5% in 2019, prior to the onset of the coronavirus.
Despite the pandemic, Roanoke County’s real estate market is projected to have grown 3.68% during the 2020 calendar year, according to a report from Kenneth Fay, the county's director of real estate.
The percentage translates to a more than $330 million increase in assessed real estate value, with 80% of that value attributable to improved prices of residential real estate, Fay said.
The median sale price of single-family homes in Roanoke County increased $20,000 this year to $235,000, continuing a decade-long upward trend, Fay said. Real estate agents have seen a record busy year, with 1,349 residential sales as of Nov. 16.
Of the more than $9 billion total real estate value in Roanoke County, about 83% of that is single-family or agricultural property, while 13% is commercial and 3.5% is multi-family.
Upcoming new residential construction and redevelopment will add more than 150 new single-family lots in neighborhoods across the county and seven new multi-family apartment buildings, the report said.
Roanoke County performs a real estate assessment every year to determine property values. Assessment notices for 2021 will be mailed out Dec. 31.
Also during the board meeting, a clean, unmodified 2020 fiscal year audit was presented by certified public accountant Chris Banta of Brown Edwards and Co. The unmodified opinion means independent accountants found no errors or points of weakness when auditing the financial operations of Roanoke County or Roanoke Public Schools for fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30.
The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is Dec. 15.
