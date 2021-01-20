Roanoke County wrapping up latest effort to expand broadband in rural areas, with more to come

“We are looking at all of our options,” Hooker said. “We have been talking to our state and federal representatives also, asking for their help.”

Hooker routinely hears from frustrated citizens without internet, and said she has made state and federal representatives well aware of the issue, but resources are limited. For that reason, Roanoke County is open to help from other sectors.

“Anywhere we can get it is appreciated,” Hooker said. “We’d love to partner with companies, whatever it takes to help expand this and resolve this issue. We’re willing to look at all proposals.”

Advancing with technology

Internet has come a long way since the dialup days, and change will continue with advancements to accessibility.

“The good news is technology doesn’t stop,” Hunter said. “Once upon a time, we got our internet on dialup modems over two wires out of your four-wire phone connection.”

High-speed fiber-optic cables have since become standard for internet, and even the coaxial cables that used to carry only telephone communications can now transport television and internet, Hunter said.