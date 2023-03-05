The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved a budget amendment to add an additional $6 million in funds, with nearly half going toward the completion of the new Bonsack Fire Station.

The additional $2.5 million allocated for the project brings the total cost to approximately $10.3 million, according to Assistant County Administrator Doug Blount.

He said it became apparent the project was underfunded when the county was receiving bids from outside firms to design the facility.

“Based on what we see as being the soft costs .. as well as some offsite improvements … and then the construction costs, we are very confident we will be able to do the project with the $10.3 million,” Blount said.

Supervisors also approved a contract between the county and G&H Contracting, Inc. for preconstruction services – including site plan design, site permitting review and approvals and building design development – at a cost of $367,950.

Blount said he is hopeful G&H will have its work completed sometime this spring so that the county can break ground on the construction portion of the project by July or August, with an estimated completion date of late 2024.

The county acquired property in February 2022 to build the new fire and rescue station covering the U.S. 460 corridor and Bonsack areas.

That area has been lacking its own station since a 30-year agreement to operate a joint station with Botetourt ended in the spring of 2021, according to county officials.

The 2.25-acre plot, which was part of a parcel owned by Parkway Wesleyan Church, located at 3645 Orange Ave. N.E. in the city of Roanoke, was purchased for $540,000.

The church itself will remain unaffected, officials have said.

The station is planned to be an approximately 12,000-square-foot, three-bay facility, with a total of 18 full time staff members and a part time EMS medic unit, according to county documents.

The county currently has 11 stations that house both fire and rescue services, with approximately 190 full time employees that are almost all trained to handle both services, according to county numbers from 2022. The department responded to more than 17,000 calls in 2021.

In addition to the extra funding needed for the station, a variety of factors contributed to the need to amend the current budget, according to county staff.

The current budget was proposed with conservative revenue estimates due to the volatility of economic conditions related to inflationary factors, supply chain issues, personal property values and uncertainties in the real estate market, according to county documents.

“Since that time, revenues have exceeded projections while expenditures have been heavily impacted by increased costs due to inflation, particularly for contracted repairs of heavy equipment and capital costs related to higher construction material costs,” the approved resolution states.

Among the items needing additional funding besides the station are the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Offices at Public Service Center project, tax relief for the elderly, handicapped and disabled veterans and contracted repairs, according to county staff.

The parks and rec project also received an additional $2.5 million in support, while the tax relief and contracted repairs received $500,000 each, according to county records.