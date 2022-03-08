Roanoke County's proposed budget includes no increase in tax rates

Roanoke County is proposing a budget of just over $218 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposed budget is up from roughly 9% from this year’s, due mostly to inflation, according to County Administrator Richard Caywood.

“Rapid Inflation growth has caused home value and personal property to rise across the country, increasing our revenues, while the cost of providing services to citizens has correspondingly increased our expenditures,” he told the board of supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

Though the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 is up almost $17.5 million, real estate and personal property tax rates would remain at $1.09 and $3.50, respectively, per $100 of assessed value.

However, taxpayers will notice an increase in their home and vehicle valuations, resulting in higher tax bills.

Real estate tax revenue is expected to provide just over half of the county’s income, at $110.5 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Personal property is expected to account for another $39 million of anticipated revenue.

The budget was created with the assumption that the grocery tax will be abolished during this year’s General Assembly session, a nearly $2.4 million loss of funding for the county if approved, according to Caywood.

“This is a year of big unknowns,” he said. “There are still variables up in the air with housing and car prices increasing, as well as the General Assembly still working out some stuff.”

The biggest chunk of the county’s budget, $77.5 million, would go to the school system, with the second highest expenditure being public safety and human services at $34.3 million and $25.3 million, respectively.

The county is also proposing changing the joint funding for capital projects between the county and school system from $12 million a year to $17 million, with the county only having to increase spending on debt services by $300,000 a year, according to Caywood.

He said the formula allows for approximately 70% of those funds to be used for school capital improvements over a 10-year period, as it has more infrastructure to maintain than the county does.

County employees, including public safety, would get a 5% raise under the proposal, which will cost approximately $4.4 million. The county will also absorb the majority of increased health insurance costs for its employees at a cost of approximately $400,000.

Caywood said the county also plans to continue its step program for salary increases for public safety employees, while also providing funding for mental health check-ins for law enforcement officials at a cost of just over $1.9 million.

Budget season will continue through the spring, with the public hearings on proposed tax rates set for March 22, operating and capital budgets set for April 12 and April 26 and adoption of the budget slated for May 10.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney said that while he’s confident the General Assembly will get its business completed in time for the county’s proposed date to adopt the budget, it could be pushed back if there are delays on passing funding legislation in Richmond.

For a more detailed looked at the proposed budget, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov and go to the “agenda and minutes” tab under on the board of supervisors portion of the website.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.