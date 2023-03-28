A 2023-24 budget of $244.4 million that includes raises for employees and tax relief on multiple fronts for residents was presented to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The proposed budget was presented by County Administrator Richard Caywood with a reduction in personal property and real estate tax rates recommended. The proposed budget is approximately $23.4 million higher than the current one.

The biggest jumps in funding will go to the school system and employee compensation.

The county is recommending reducing the real estate tax rate from $1.09 to $1.07 per $100 of assessed value, which would save taxpayers a total of $2.15 million, while also allowing the county to still generate additional revenue from the increases in property value released early this year after reassessment.

The county saw an average of 12% in increases from the previous year, and the reduced rate recommended would lower that number from approximately $122.7 million to $120.6 million.

The revenue generated from real estate taxes makes up nearly half of the county’s generated revenue.

The increase made it possible to combat inflation and afford other increased costs, while also providing relief to citizens, according to county officials.

Vinton District Supervisor Jason Peters floated the idea of lowering the rate another cent, with the county administration responding that the impact of that can be shown at a later date.

Cave Spring Supervisor Paul Mahoney said he would like to stay at the two cents right now due to the unknowns in Richmond, where the General Assembly failed to pass a state budget during its session for the second year in a row.

The county and school system had to amend its budgets last year after the state called a special session to approve a budget.

Additionally, the county is recommending the board pass a new personal property tax rate reduced from $3.50 to $3.40 per $100 of assessed value, a rate that hasn’t changed since 1982, according to Caywood.

The county is projected to use $41.75 million in personal property taxes for its budget beginning July 1, while also providing $1.34 million in relief.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on tax rates at its April 11 meeting.

Other funding sources for the county include sales taxes, business license taxes, fees and money from the state and federal government, according to the county’s presentation.

Pay raises

Another notable part of the budget includes 7% raises for all employees, though Caywood said the increases could still keep some employees behind the county’s pay scale if inflation is up more than 2% over the next year.

Staff is also proposing to find the final year of the public safety pay plan implementation, no health insurance increases to all employees and increased funding for part-time personnel pay increases.

The raises will cost the county approximately $6.1 million, public safety pay plan implementation will cost roughly $3.3 million, while the health insurance costs will rise by $300,000 and the part-time employee salary increases are projected at $93,000.

Debt services would be maintained at $17 million per year, according to the proposal. The county gets the money once every three years, with the school system getting it two out of every three years.

The county also is proposing increasing its funding to the school system by approximately $8.7 million, according to the presentation, for a total amount of approximately $96 million.

The school board will present its budget to the supervisors April 11, and the supervisors will have to approve it by May 15, according to county officials.

The county also has allocated $10.4 million towards various capital improvement projects, including improvements to buildings and facilities and a fire and rescue study.

The supervisors also voted to add the 460 study to its Comprehensive Plan, which will also be adopted as part of the upcoming budget.

The plan that includes finding alternative routes to U.S. 460 and Challenger Avenue, one of the most congested areas in Roanoke County, was endorsed for more importance by the planning commission earlier this month.

One of the main focuses of the study is to locate the alternative routes in that area.

County officials have held a variety of community meetings and surveys to gather community input for the plan, going back to January 2022.

U.S. 460 serves as the only primary arterial to points east and north of Roanoke, aside from Interstate 81 and U.S. 11 several miles to the north, according to the study.

“Virtually all traffic in Roanoke riding east, including non-local commuters traveling to places like Lynchburg, Richmond, and the Atlantic coast, use one of these two routes,” it states.

One man spoke that he was worried the plan would allow for eminent domain but all five supervisor assured him there was no worry there.

"But if you got an offer from someone you couldn't' refuse, that's between you and them [the developer]," Mahoney said.

The board will likely pass its initial budget for the upcoming fiscal year in May, though it is likely to be amended again once that state passes its final budget in the coming months.