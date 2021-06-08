Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul tells supporters he will continue to punch 'holes in darkness'

Sam Rasoul on primary election night told staffers and supporters gathered in Roanoke that he would continue fighting to punch holes in darkness, even though his campaign fell short of winning the Democrat nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Sam Rasoul is not going away,” he said to a crowd of about 40 people. “As tough as politics can be, as cynical as we can be sometimes, we know that what we need to be able to do is to be punching those holes in darkness.”

Rasoul finished second Tuesday in a multicandidate primary for the Democratic nomination. Fellow state Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William won by a 13 percentage point margin.

The idea to punch holes in darkness came from a keynote speech at an interfaith prayer breakfast held annually in Richmond before General Assembly sessions, Rasoul said. It is one memory he shared from his time in politics.

“We've got to be able to hold on to these stories, as we are healing as a nation in some ways, as we are trying to push forward a bold, progressive agenda,” Rasoul said. “We wanted to visit every city and county in Virginia to say ‘all of you count. We all matter.’"

Rasoul said he saw faces in the crowd trying to claim their stake and have a seat at the table in politics.