Roanoke Democratic Committee loses leaders to resignations; Jeffrey indictment part of issue

Three of the top five leaders of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee have resigned in recent days, at least one saying his situation is based, at least in part, due to the indictment of party Vice Chair and City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.
After Chairwoman Beth Deel and Secretary Barbara Andes quit, Treasurer Luke Priddy said he was nominated to succeed Deel. After thinking it over, he said he declined the nomination and resigned.
"I did not feel I would get the support I would need as chair" from vice chairs Jeffrey and [Peter] Volosin, Priddy said.
He would have needed deeper engagement in committee business from Jeffrey and that it stood to reason that Jeffrey would have less time in the coming weeks and months because he is scheduled for trial in October on an embezzlement charge, Priddy said.
Jeffrey has said he will fight the charge, of which a court document includes the amount involved is "at least $50,000." Jeffrey was released earlier this month on bond, and a separate eviction lawsuit brought by the NNEO against Jeffrey over property he leased at the organization's location was dismissed.
Jeffrey, discussing the Democratic committee situation on Tuesday, said he would have supported Priddy as chair. Jeffrey described his level of engagement in committee business as strong.
Volosin said he has been in his second vice chair position for three months, that he is executing his duties and that he, too, would have supported Priddy.
Volosin acknowledged the importance of the committee having strong and effective leadership, but predicted the committee would function ably during the transition. He predicted new leadership will be seated next month, but released no names.
“Who the chair is, that determines how strong our organization is, but we are a committee of 98 people,” he said. “We continue to get our business done.”
Jeffrey, first vice chair of the committee, said Tuesday he could not explain what happened to shake up the committee leadership or give specifics of any plan to fill vacancies.
"I think it's just more personal, nothing to do with what’s going on with me,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey was indicted earlier this month on felony charges that accuse him of embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a local civic group and community development organization where police said he worked.
Jeffrey spoke by phone Tuesday from the annual conference of Goodwill Industries in Wisconsin. He is chair of the Roanoke-based Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and was attending the event as a representative of the local organization.
Jeffrey said he could not comment when asked if he wishes to formally become the Democratic committee’s chair. He said “all options” would be on the table when the committee membership gathers to address the leadership vacuum.
The Democrats, with a majority on city council, have for decades held a substantial edge in city races.
Deel and Andes resigned their committee positions on July 14, while Priddy resigned July 19.
Deel and Andes cited personal reasons or generalities in letters of resignation, which were released by Priddy Tuesday.
Deel, who had been the chairwoman since 2019, said in her letter that she was quitting to free up time for herself and her family. “My decision to step down from this volunteer position is not a protest, a reaction to or a commentary of any specific current event or issue,” the letter said.
Andes said she needed a breather and wished to make room for new ideas.
Priddy said he considered departing “the most responsible thing to do.”