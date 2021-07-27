Roanoke Democratic Committee loses leaders to resignations; Jeffrey indictment part of issue

Volosin said he has been in his second vice chair position for three months, that he is executing his duties and that he, too, would have supported Priddy.

Volosin acknowledged the importance of the committee having strong and effective leadership, but predicted the committee would function ably during the transition. He predicted new leadership will be seated next month, but released no names.

“Who the chair is, that determines how strong our organization is, but we are a committee of 98 people,” he said. “We continue to get our business done.”

Jeffrey, first vice chair of the committee, said Tuesday he could not explain what happened to shake up the committee leadership or give specifics of any plan to fill vacancies.

"I think it's just more personal, nothing to do with what’s going on with me,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey was indicted earlier this month on felony charges that accuse him of embezzling money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a local civic group and community development organization where police said he worked.