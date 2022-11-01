Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections

The Roanoke Democratic Committee issued a statement Tuesday emphasizing the importance of “free, fair elections” to democracy.

The statement comes a week before the Nov. 8 city council election, with 11 candidates running for four seats, including full Democratic and Republican slates.

The committee's chairman, Mark Lazar, said he invited his city Republican counterpart to make it a joint statement but the GOP leadership declined. The city Republican Committee plans to issue its own statement, according to Lazar.

That the city Republican leadership decided against a joint message is regrettable and “appears to place their partisan interests ahead of the people’s interests," according the Democratic Committee's statement.

Charlie Nave, chairman of city Republican Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

For free elections to occur, it means “all citizens are able to express their preferences, free from violence, threats of violence or other forms of intimidation,” the Democratic statement said. “While elections are contests, they should be contests of ideas, rooted in factual information. They should not be treated as opportunities for partisan gain through misrepresentation.”

The statement also calls on “all parties” to accept the results of elections carried out according to the law.

Lazar said in an interview that no threat or issue specific to Roanoke motivated the city Democratic Party to reiterate how it values democracy. It’s a matter of the “atmosphere,” he said.

“There’s some concern about potential disruption at the polls. I’ve heard a number of questions and comments on that. We’ve seen acts of violence at a number of locations around the country and we certainly don’t want that to happen here,” he said.

Asked what happened elsewhere that stood out for him, Lazar said he wasn’t thinking of a specific incident.

“Of course, we have the recent example of speaker Pelosi’s husband being assaulted, but that isn’t what told me I should do this. It’s just the general atmosphere,” he said.

Asked to recount some acts of violence, Lazard said: "Over time, I don't know I can cite a list of them. Probably goes back as far as the Brooks Brothers riot in 2000. There have been cases of bricks being thrown through windows. Of course we have the example that is not violence, but the threat of violence, of people showing up to watch drop boxes with rifles.”

The Brooks Brothers riot was the name given to a protest against a hand recount in the 2000 election, later attributed to the aggression of Republicans actors. Democrat Al Gore conceded to George W. Bush in the exceptionally close race.

The issue of election conduct has only been heightened by the 2020 presidential election and the aftermath, including false claims of the election being stolen to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.