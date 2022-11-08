Roanoke Democrats cheer another sweep

Ending a busy campaign season with 11 candidates running for four Roanoke City Council seats amid major issues such as gun violence and discussion of change — the result was familiar.

Once again, with the uncertified tally in, city voters elected the Democratic ticket.

Incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones were re-elected Tuesday, with their Democratic partymate Peter Volosin positioned to join them, according to unofficial, incomplete returns.

Also, Democrat Luke Priddy won a special election to fill an unexpired council term.

The party was celebrating at the Fork in the Alley restaurant Tuesday night.

State Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, in congratulating the winners and their diversity said: "Love won the day."

Said Volosin: “I’m really excited to get start working day one on Jan. 1 on gun violence, on schools.”

The Democratic sweep would prevent a Republican from being elected to council for another cycle. The last Republican, former Mayor Ralph Smith, left council after one term in 2004.

Behind the top two Democrats, as few as 25 votes separated the top Republican contenders, Dalton Baugess and Nick Hagen, as well as Volosin at one point in the evening. Republican Maynard Keller also was not far behind.

With 22 of 23 precincts reporting, none of the three independent candidates also in the race — former Mayor David Bowers, Jamaal Jackson and Preston Tyler — appeared to hold a strong chance of winning in the regular council election.

The campaign season began in a spring lead-up to a Democratic primary. By August, the ballot was set with nine people — three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents — running in the regular election for three seats. Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire registered to go head-to-head in the special election.

At the outset, at least least two seats and as many as four council seats were up for grabs.

The forces reshaping the council included incumbent Bill Bestpitch’s decision not to seek reelection and the departure Robert Jeffrey Jr., who forfeited his council seat after a felony fraud conviction. The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Jeffrey’s term through 2024. The other winners will garner four-year terms.

Before results came in, Republican volunteers at Montano International Gourmet watched a mounted TV for new results and sipped beverages in anticipation. This year’s contest drew a full slate of Republican contenders, who reported knocking on thousands of doors in hopes of returning to power.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Baugess had not arrived at the event. Hagen walked in, looking nervously excited.

“There’s five votes between me and him. Excuse me, I mean six,” he said.

Asked if he expected to win, he smiled and said, "I'm cautiously optimistic."

Republican Maynard Keller was behind Baugess and Hagen.

Republicans spoke out at public forums in favor of having an elected school board, voiced opposition to City Manager Bob Cowell and insisted the city must spend more money on policing to curb heavy gun violence in recent years.

Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran said he expected to release complete, unofficial results sometime Tuesday night. Those figures will undergo change as officials count ballots placed in polling-place drop boxes, mailed ballots processed after Election Day and provisional ballots, the registrar said.

Local certification of election results will take about two weeks, while state certification will take place in December, he said.

Staff writer Payton Williams contributed to this report.