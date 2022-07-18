Roanoke Fire-EMS reports that it is keeping up despite understaffing

Roanoke Fire-EMS pays overtime daily to adequately staff its 11 stations and their assigned apparatus to fight fires, furnish emergency medical care, manage chemical spills and respond to floods and other perilous predicaments.

Chief David Hoback reported some bad news about crucial staffing measures in his annual update to the City Council Monday. But Hoback's 14-page report said the department is meeting virtually all response-time targets despite being understaffed and experiencing higher call volume for emergency medical care.

He said it is impossible to place the required 64 personnel on duty in a typical day without relying on non-scheduled personnel to work for premium pay. He joked that he expected to be hearing from a city finance officer inquiring about all the money going into overtime.

"This is the worst it’s been since I’ve been chief," said Hoback, in that position since 2007, in a brief interview.

Five of the 64 were on overtime Monday, he said.

To move forward, the department has raised pay and intends to continue to try to hire more people, as is happening at the also-understaffed city police department.

Both agencies must grapple with competition for quality personnel from other area departments with lower call volumes.

“We’re the busiest fire department this side of Richmond,” Hoback told council. “You can go someplace else and run a third of the volume.”

Another obstacle to hiring, Hoback said, is the reality that a certain share of new recruits won’t complete training. Still, the department continues to recruit. Instructors are training 21 people to be firefighter-EMTs at this time.

The average annual pay for a firefighter-EMT, an entry-level post, is about $45,500 annually, a fire spokeswoman told The Roanoke Times in May.

At that time, the department employed about 250 people not counting those in the training academy and had about 20 vacancies in field positions.

Understaffing issues affect many fire departments across the country due to the national labor shortage, Deputy City Manager Clarence Grier said.

It’s not only a nationwide problem in public safety. Job openings have exceeded the number of unemployed workers across a wide range of U.S. industries since July 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. Scores of people who ceased to work during the early stages of the pandemic have not returned and too few young people are entering the workforce to compensate.

Hoback’s annual report, which is available on the city’s website, is chocked full of charts that depict response times to fires and medical calls.

The department exceeded a goal to reach 90% of fire calls within four minutes by nearly seven percentage points, posting a rate of 96.8% in 2021. The department strives to reach 90% of calls for critical advanced life support, the most urgent type, within five minutes of travel time, but met that mark 89% of the time. Hoback said he thought the team missed the mark on only one call.

Crews reached 90% of calls for advanced life support in eight minutes or less – in line with its standard – and 93.1% of calls for basic life support in 12 minutes, also in line with the objective.

EMS call volume surged 4.35% in 2021 over 2020 and appears to be rising at a 9% rate this year, the report said.

“You all are amazing,” Councilman Joe Cobb told Hoback in reaction to the data.