Roanoke firefighters criticize compensation plan, seek changes

Several Roanoke firefighters told city council members Tuesday that severe pay inequities need immediate attention.

Calling the next fiscal year’s draft city budget flawed, they asked for a chance to present what they said is a fairer firefighter compensation plan.

The speakers, representing the Roanoke Firefighters Association, called on council to revise the pending budget proposal before a scheduled vote to approve it May 9. The hearing was called to hear public comments on a proposed $324.8 million budget for the year that starts July 1.

The plan that’s now part of the budget will provide first-responders throughout the city with pay that is established based on “time in grade,” according to a statement from the Firefighters Association. Time in grade is the length of time in which an employee has been within their specific pay grade (also known as their rank within the department), according to the statement.

The proposed plan now part of the budget “suggests that newly promoted officers will take a pay cut, rather than a pay raise at the time of their promotion. In addition, current high-ranking officers may even make less than current firefighters within the department. This plan is projected to negatively impact at least 30% of Fire-EMS personnel upon adoption, and at least 50% upon upcoming promotion after the plan’s adoption,” according to the statement.

The current plan does not give incentives for responders to be promoted within their respective departments and is projected to result in loss of personnel, impacting community safety, according to the statement.

Firefighter Drew Abel said when the public calls 911, firefighters respond.

“Today, it is the firefighters that need help and we are asking you to respond,” Abel said.

He warned of the firefighter departures and hiring struggles.

Chad Riddleberger said he accepted a promotion from captain to battalion chief, his current position, and that resulted in a pay cut. He said he will leave his job effective June 1 for another that he expects to provide professional and financial opportunity.

Firefighters believe the city administration acted with good intention when it prepared the budget, but “a missed opportunity has occurred in the Fire-EMS compensation plan,” firefighter Baraka Kasongo told council. “It’s so large that it affects our morale, it affects our ability to recruit, it affects our ability to retain the personnel we currently have.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS consistently posts high scores for public satisfaction with its services, he said.

Council members did not respond, as is often the case when they conduct hearings to take feedback from the public.

The city, with the most public safety paid positions of any locality in the region, also continues to deal with pay and vacancy issues with its police department.

