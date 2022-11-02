Roanoke GOP targets electoral board chair's marriage to Democratic leader

The Roanoke City Republican Committee and GOP and independent candidates for city council called Wednesday for the removal of city Electoral Board Chairwoman Sharon Lazar on grounds that she is married to the chair of the city Democratic Committee.

That came after the Democratic Committee, in a statement Tuesday issued by the chairman, Mark Lazar, called for election fairness and integrity and criticized city Republican leadership for declining a Democratic Party offer to take part in a joint message.

The Democratic and Republican moves come days before the high-stakes Nov. 8 election with four of seven city council seats on the ballot, and with full slates of candidates from both parties. Republicans are attempting to earn their first seat on the council since former Mayor Ralph Smith's one term that ended in 2004.

The Republican move Wednesday did not appear likely to succeed, based on state law and interviews with others involved.

State law doesn’t prohibit the spouse of a political party chair from serving on an electoral board, according to an official with the state Board of Elections, who said no action will be taken.

Election officials are receiving votes in Tuesday’s election to decide the council races and select a representative for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

Charlie Nave, the local Republican chair, said Wednesday that he had “some concerns about the integrity” of elections with the Lazars' situation.

“While not directly impermissible, the marital relationship between Mrs. and Mr. Lazar does raise some concerns with the Roanoke City Republican Committee,” according to an email Nave sent to Roanoke Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran Wednesday. Nave forwarded a copy to The Roanoke Times.

“While we cannot require Mrs. Lazar to resign, I believe that you as a registrar would like to avoid the appearance of impropriety especially during such an important election,” the email continued.

Nave told The Roanoke Times that this issue was one reason the Republican committee declined Tuesday to co-author a statement on election fairness proposed by the city Democratic Committee. He said “my committee is wary of working with the Roanoke City Democrats on election integrity.”

Late Wednesday, Republican candidate Peg McGuire texted The Roanoke Times a statement seconding the call for Sharon Lazar's removal. She said Republicans Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller and independents David Bowers, Jamaal Jackson and Preston Tyler signed the statement with her.

“The appointment of Sharon Lazar to the Roanoke City Electoral Board deeply harms the integrity of this election process,” the statement reads, in part.

The Democratic council candidates are incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones as well as Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy.

Two hours after Nave emailed the elections director earlier Wednesday, Cochran told Nave by email that he had no legal authority to make any changes to the electoral board and that board members are picked by judges.

“You can speak with them about this,” Cochran told Nave, according to Cochran’s email. Cochran shared a copy with The Roanoke Times.

State law outlines a process under which the Virginia Board of Elections can begin proceedings to remove a local electoral board member who fails to perform the duties of the office legally by filing an action in the circuit court.

State Board of Elections spokeswoman Andrea Gaines said no such proceeding is planned.

“The code does not provide any prohibition on the spouses of party chairs serving as EB members,” she wrote by email.

Members of the city Electoral Board, who are paid, part-time personnel, are tasked with a variety of responsibilities, including to appoint a general registrar, maintain voting equipment and supplies, administer elections and tally votes.

State law contains barriers to undue political and family influence affecting election management. It prohibits family members from serving together on the same electoral board at the same time. In addition, no person can serve on an electoral board while their spouse is the registrar in the same community.

Safeguards also forbid an electoral board member from chairing a state or local political party committee, running for office or belonging to the family of a candidate or elective officeholder.

Sharon Lazar told The Roanoke Times that while she is a Democrat and her husband is the Democratic Committee chair, she took an oath of neutrality upon joining the board as one of its three members eight or nine years ago.

“We are there to make sure the election goes fairly” and may not advocate for the interests of a particular party, she said.

The demand for removal “just surprised me. I’ve been on the electoral board for so long. People on the electoral board are active members of their committee. That’s how they get appointed,” she said.

Members of the city Democratic committee named Mark Lazar its chair in July. He had no comment for this story.

Three Roanoke electoral board members serve staggered three-year terms on appointment by the chief judge of the Roanoke Circuit Court or the court’s designee. Political parties submit nominees to the judge under an arrangement that ensures two members at all times belong to the political party of the governor who won the most recent election, while one member belongs to the party that came in second.

Lazar and Anna Goltz, vice chair, are the Democratic nominees serving on the board at this time, while current board member Charles Shell was a Republican nominee, Sharon Lazar said.

Effective Jan. 1, Goltz’s term will be up and the board will swing to two Republican nominees owing to the election of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021. Youngkin took office on Jan. 15.

The city Republican Committee has until Dec. 15 to submit its nominee or nominees to the court.