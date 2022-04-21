Roanoke issues elevated car tax bills, Roanoke County to give relief

The city of Roanoke mailed out a double-digit percentage increase in car tax bills.

Personal property taxes on cars and trucks, driven higher by vehicles gaining value, will generate a windfall that the city plans to spend on street repaving and schools.

Roanoke County leaders buffered their residents from the increase with a partial downward bill adjustment. Roanoke, on the other hand, did not. City residents will have a chance to weigh in on that and other budgetary matters at a public hearing next week.

A computer chip shortage has stymied the production of new vehicles, knocking supply and demand out of kilter. Prices for used cars and trucks shot up 50% since the pandemic started, with nearly three-fourths of the increase occurring during the past year. Personal property taxes — a longstanding revenue mechanism for local governments statewide — did not rise in lockstep but are higher and will be due at a time of 8% inflation for many goods. This is happening across Virginia.

Ryan LaFountain, Roanoke’s commissioner of revenue, posted a couple of examples to his office website to illustrate what’s happening in round numbers.

The owner of 2018 Tesla would owe $904 compared to about $600 last year, a 51% increase, according to one of the most extreme examples of the tax sticker shock. The owner of a 2014 Kia Optima would owe $188 compared to $153 last year, a 23% hike. The increase is less for an old, gasoline-fueled car such as a 2005 Camry, which would generate a bill of about $76 versus $65 last year, a 17% increase.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd stressed that city council did not raise taxes.

“It’s just that the values went up,” she said. The tax rate did not change.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said estimates show the tax will generate $28.4 million, well ahead of the approved budget forecast of $24.7 million.

Roanoke Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds said she believes more could have been done to buffer the impact on residents. She said she advocated trimming this year’s elevated bills, but felt support only from former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. He is no longer on the council, having been jailed last month after several convictions for felony financial crimes that cost him his seat.

The council still has the power to rebate a portion of each taxpayer’s bill after it is paid. However, “the citizens would have to reach out to the council to convince them to consider a rebate. The pressure would have to come from the citizens,” Moon Reynolds said.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. The city budget proposal is the main topic of the hearing. The vote to approve the budget is scheduled for May 9.

Roanoke plans to budget for an expenditure of $324.8 million between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, a 5.6% increase from this year.

The council majority has reached at least a preliminary consensus to not grant personal property tax relief as part of the budget plan.

“We did decide to take advantage of this one-time windfall,” White-Boyd said, speaking of the $3.7 million difference to be collected this fiscal year.

Fixing streets strikes her as a good use of the money, and the same is true for the cash infusion headed to the school system, she said.

“You got potholes everywhere,” she said.

She and husband owe $1,094 for a 2017 Honda Accord, which she drives; a 2013 Mercedes Benz that is for sale and sitting in the garage; a 2005 Toyota truck that he drives; and a 2013 trailer.

Payments are due May 31. Vehicles with unusually high mileage qualify for discounts, while disabled veterans can qualify to pay no tax on one vehicle.

In Roanoke County, officials adjusted residents' personal property tax bills down from what residents would have otherwise owed.

The county chose to increase the personal property tax relief percentage mandated by the state from 47.45% to 83.3% on the first $20,000 in assessed value for qualifying vehicles in an effort to quell the large hike in assessed value of used vehicles, according to county officials.

Paul Mahoney, chair of the board of supervisors, said the county felt compelled to ease the tax burden for residents.

“Because the amount [of PPTRA funding] has been capped by the state since 2006 … with what happened with the unprecedented increase in used car prices, that became a huge problem … So what the county decided to do was help supplement [the state funding]” he said.

The county received approximately $12.2 million from the state for its offset percentage, but the county decided to double the amount, as used car values have risen 30% to 40% since last year, according to Assistant County Administrator Rebecca Owens.

She said the relief will be seen on the personal property bills that are due at the end of May, and while some residents will still notice an increase from last year’s bill, it will be less than if the county had not upped its relief efforts.

County citizens will pay a total of approximately $36.5 million in personal property taxes this year, roughly $3 million more than last year, but without the additional cuts, this year’s number would’ve been nearly $49 million, Owens said.

By this time next year, the unusual spike in bills should be in the past.

Many experts expect supply chain issues to loosen and vehicle prices to drop, after which the tax mechanism is likely to generate typical amounts of revenue by next year, Cowell said. A draft budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, reflects that.

Staff writer Sam Wall contributed to this report.

