After city leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence prevention funding priorities and policies, Roanoke's council declared May 6 Locked Guns Save Kids Day to honor an 8-year-old gunshot victim.

Camden "Stink" Brown would have turned 10 on May 6 this year. He died in 2021 "because a loaded gun was left accessible while he was visiting a neighbor's house," said Catherine Koebel Stromberg, who helps coordinate Roanoke's annual gun buyback event.

"Since Camden's death his mother, Da'Naisha Jackson, has worked tirelessly to make sure that no other children in Roanoke City have deadly access to loaded guns by educating the public about the importance of using gun locks," Koebel Stromberg said in a press release Monday. "The declaration of Locked Guns Save Kids Day in honor of Camden's birthday is a critical chance to remind and educate the public about the risks of unlocked guns."

"It means a lot to me," Jackson said Monday. "This is like a first step to me to push towards what I'm trying to do as a parent of someone who's died from gun."

The mother said Brown would be "ecstatic" that a day had been created to honor him.

"That boy probably would have been jumping off the walls. I can see him now thinking that he was the best thing since sliced bread," Jackson said. "Thinking of him up in heaven doing all of that... It's totally different than what I would imagine it, but still a blessing."

Koebel Stromberg said Roanoke City Public Schools plans to send an electronic message to families on May 6 with statistics on the benefits of locking up guns and information on how easy it is to pick up a gun lock from your child's public school front office.

"This is how public health happens, folks. Little pushes here and there, and making the right decision easy," Koebel Stromberg said. "That's what we're pushing here."

Said Jackson: "I just want everybody lock their guns and to keep them safe and to keep out of kids reach."

At Brown's "first birthday in heaven" party last spring, Jackson made gun locks available for visitors to take home. The commission discussed gun locks' benefits at meetings after that, and before school let out for the summer, it had worked with the school system to distribute about 8,000 gun locks and a gun safety pledge to students' families.

That project cost about $27,000. The commission was trusted in 2022 with allocating about $1 million in 2022 to community projects and programs, Assistant City Manager Angie O'Brien said earlier this year.

Members of city council recently questioned the commission's allocation habits, and the city started auditing the funds expended through it. That audit should be done in June.

During the commission's joint meeting with council Monday morning, the discussion turned once again to funding policies – specifically, an ordinance change and new commission policy which, if approved and adopted, would add council oversight to the commission’s spending decisions.

Right now, once the council directs funds to the commission, the commission independently decides how to distribute those funds to other entities. The changes proposed Monday would require the commission to get approval from council before awarding those “sub grants” to other agencies and programs.

The city’s other council-appointed boards and commissions are already subject to that funding oversight.

Also during the joint meeting, the commission indicated a desire to concentrate gun violence prevention and intervention efforts more specifically in the northwest quadrant of the city.

“Our efforts have been city-wide and, to a degree, that needs to continue,” Vice Mayor and Commission Chair Joe Cobb said. “But we’re also aware that Northwest Roanoke is disproportionately affected by gun violence in the community.”

The city is already making significant investments there and throughout the city, but Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd agreed that it may be wise to refocus concentrated gun violence prevention and intervention efforts in northwest, where most of the gun violence is happening.

White-Boyd said she recently attended a sustainability conference where she met a mayor of a city which did exactly that and saw a 22% reduction in violent crime.

Meanwhile, Cobb maintains that the violence prevention strategies the commission has chosen to financially support so far are "working well."

"The city does have a plan," Cobb said. "It has bumps, it has edges. It's really important that when we have opportunities, we allow those opportunities to be tested and that we not stifle them or close them down before they've had a chance to be successful, or at least show us some results."

The most recent gun violence statistics report from the Roanoke Police Department came out on April 17. According to that report, the city had five homicides and 15 aggravated assaults during which a victim was hit by gunfire between Jan. 1 and April 16. In the same time frame in 2022, it was reported that there were also five homicides and 15 aggravated assaults.

The commission would like for citizens to better understand all of the currently available programs. For the last year, it has worked with a strategic communication team, featuring members from 5Points Creative and Engage Strategies LLC, to develop a public awareness campaign.

Mike Bento, the project's team leader at Engage, said Monday it plans to execute a $162,000, six-month campaign that targets people who care for or interact with children. A website, social media handles, radio and television advertisements and posters would advertise three to four events each week, from clothing drives to community gardening, answering the question, "What's good, Roanoke?"

"Roanoke has an incredibly robust offering of programs. You've done the work," Bento said. "At the same time, we heard that parents and caregivers are largely unaware of those programs and the support available to them. That delta between what you have and what parents and caregivers want is the real opportunity in front of us."

Mayor Sherman Lea noticed that the media strategy focuses on children and their guardians. He asked Bento what the campaign could do to keep guns out of adults' hands.

"What this offers you the opportunity is to promote the programs so that we stop producing those 55-year-olds," Bento said. "We didn't get here overnight, and we're not gonna get out of this place overnight."

"You are a small enough, tight enough community with a social fabric of organizations. I think you have a chance to do something here that most communities can't," Bento continued. "That doesn't mean it's going to be easy or fast. The proliferation of guns is what we're fighting. And sadly, slowing the rate of increase is a win. It's a win that most other cities aren't seeing."