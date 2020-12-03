Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea sworn in for second term

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea (with hand raised) takes the oath of office from Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware (right) during Lea's investiture ceremony Thursday at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center. Lea won a second four-year term as mayor by defeating David Bowers on Nov. 3. Looking on is Lea's daughter, Erica Rosser. Roanoke City Council members Stephanie Moon Reynolds, Robert Jeffrey and Trish White-Boyd, all of whom were elected Nov. 3, will be sworn in during separate ceremonies. Usually, all members are sworn in together, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members will each have their own investiture ceremony. The new council takes its place Jan. 1 for four-year terms that will end Dec. 31, 2024.