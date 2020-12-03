 Skip to main content
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea sworn in for second term
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea sworn in for second term

Sherman Lea

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea (with hand raised) takes the oath of office from Roanoke City Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware (right) during Lea's investiture ceremony Thursday at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center. Lea won a second four-year term as mayor by defeating David Bowers on Nov. 3. Looking on is Lea's daughter, Erica Rosser. Roanoke City Council members Stephanie Moon Reynolds, Robert Jeffrey and Trish White-Boyd, all of whom were elected on Nov. 3, will be sworn in during separate ceremonies. Usually, all members are sworn in together, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members will each have their own invesiture ceremony. The new council takes its place Jan. 1 for four-year terms that will end Dec. 31, 2024.

 Ralph Berrier

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea (with hand raised) takes the oath of office from Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware (right) during Lea's investiture ceremony Thursday at the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center. Lea won a second four-year term as mayor by defeating David Bowers on Nov. 3. Looking on is Lea's daughter, Erica Rosser. Roanoke City Council members Stephanie Moon Reynolds, Robert Jeffrey and Trish White-Boyd, all of whom were elected Nov. 3, will be sworn in during separate ceremonies. Usually, all members are sworn in together, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members will each have their own investiture ceremony. The new council takes its place Jan. 1 for four-year terms that will end Dec. 31, 2024.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993. He covers the City of Roanoke and writes the Dadline parenting column.

Lea wins second term as Roanoke mayor
Lea wins second term as Roanoke mayor

Sherman Lea, Roanoke’s first-term Democratic mayor, appeared to have fended off challenger David Bowers thanks to an overwhelming performance among voters who cast early ballots during a pandemic-affected election season.

