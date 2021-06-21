 Skip to main content
Roanoke names new economic development chief
Roanoke names new economic development chief

Marc Nelson

Marc Nelson

 Jeff Sturgeon

Marc Nelson will succeed Rob Ledger as director of economic development for the city of Roanoke.

City Manager Bob Cowell released a memo Monday in which he had previously notified the City Council of his selection of Nelson.

Nelson, 47, holds the No. 2 position in the Department of Economic Development. He said he looks forward to helping write the office’s first-ever strategic plan at the urging of Cowell. He will start July 13, according to current plans.

Ledger will turn 65 this winter and plans to retire shortly after 23 years in economic development. He worked in the department for 12 years, including two years as director. He was with the Roanoke Regional Partnership before that.

Nelson came from a job in development services for the city of Savannah, Ga., to join Roanoke economic development 10 years ago. Chris Morrill, a former Roanoke city manager and former assistant Savannah city manager, recommended the Roanoke position, Nelson said.

Before Nelson was in Savannah, he worked in the North Carolina state budget office. He holds a master’s in public administration and a bachelor’s of arts, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The mission of the Roanoke department — with nine employees — is to foster stable economic growth and improve the quality of life in the city.

In developing strategy, Nelson sees value in examining possible new efforts to attract employers of 50 or fewer people and help entrepreneurs build companies based on innovative technology, he said. But the effort will be broad, he said. 

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

