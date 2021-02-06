Roanoke, New River valleys' economic recovery continues, but not for all

“We’ve already seen GDP come back pretty strong, but it won’t be until we reach herd immunity that employment gets back to pre-COVID levels,” Chmura said. “So the question is, when will we get to herd immunity?”

When some 80% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say herd immunity will be achieved. Chmura said vaccination data shows the tipping point to herd immunity most likely will be reached toward the end of 2021.

“This year, what’s driving the biggest piece of our forecast is when we’ll get to herd immunity,” Chmura said. “That’s when the economy is really going to pick up even more so in terms of employment.”

Relying on health data to determine the economy’s future is not something Chmura was accustomed to before March, but she said the pandemic has caused economic forecasting to rely heavily on medical predictions for vaccine availability and herd immunity.

“We’re having to pull data from the CDC and medical experts that we never relied on in the past for forecasting the economy,” Chmura said. “The economic forecast was not interconnected with the overall health of the population like it is now.”