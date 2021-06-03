Roanoke plans to increase waste fees

Waste removal fees are likely going up in Roanoke.

Authorities have in mind a number of higher fees to be in effect for the next 12 months, but plan to keep the real estate tax rate as is.

Details appear in a proposed budget of $307.6 million on which the city council plans to vote on June 21. It would take effect July 1.

The fee for trash pickup is headed up slightly. The monthly charge would increase from $8 currently to $9.10 for a single family home, from $16 to $18.20 for a multifamily residence and from $12 to $13.60 for a business. The fee that covers pickup for elderly or disabled owner-occupants would remain $5 a month.

These proposals would raise the share of trash collection expense borne by users from 45% to 50%. General funds would pay for the rest.

In addition, fees for using downtown trash compactors are headed up. First, the city plans to cut the number of free uses of the compactor from the current two a week to one a week starting July 1.