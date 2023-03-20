A search will begin for a new law enforcement leader as Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman is being hired as an assistant city manager along with lifetime city employee Angela O'Brien.

O'Brien and Roman will tag-team the role recently vacated by Clarence Grier, who departed a deputy city manager role to become county administrator in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

This is the first time there will be two Roanoke assistant city managers, O'Brien said.

Cowell made the announcement at Monday evening's city council meeting. O'Brien will start as the assistant city manager effective Tuesday and Roman will step into his new position in July, to give the city time to find a new police chief.

Grier left the city earlier this year, and a recruitment process was initiated, resulting in Roman and O’Brien being selected to fill the assistant manager jobs, according to city news releases issued Monday evening at about the same time Cowell announced the hires.

O'Brien and Roman have each spent more than two decades working for the city.

Roman has more than 25 years of service with the city, which has included a variety of roles, most recently as police chief.

Roman has earned certificates from the FBI National Academy, the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University, the Professional Executive Leadership School with the University of Richmond, the Executive Command College with the University of Virginia, and in Leadership and Collaboration in Government with Harvard University, according to the city release.

He has served on boards including Total Action for Progress, the Community Services Board, Region 1, and the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

“We are fortunate to continue to benefit from the leadership Sam brings to this organization,” Cowell said in the release about Roman's hire. “Sam has committed nearly 30 years to the residents of this city in some of the most challenging times. I look forward to the ways he will contribute in this new role.”

Said Roman, in the release: “I look forward to my new role within City leadership as I continue to work with our community and the dedicated team members of Roanoke.”

Roman will support the city manager by providing leadership to city operational departments including public works and general services, according to the release about his hire.

O'Brien has dedicated her entire career to the city of Roanoke. On Aug. 20, 2002 — fresh out of college — she started as a benefit program worker in the city's social services department.

"One of the things I am probably proudest of is that I started on the front lines ... assisting folks. ... And I worked my way up from that," O'Brien told The Roanoke Times.

O'Brien spent her first 14 or 15 years with the city in social services, before moving over to the city manager's office. When asked about how she hopes to help address the current strain on social services – which has increased across the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – she cited her background in process improvement.

"I really look at ways to streamline processes, and make [them] more efficient for the community," O'Brien said.

In the city manager's office, she has been involved in the city government's DEI efforts, STAR city safe response and staffing a number of council-appointed boards, including the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board, and the Youth Services Board.

She has also been managing the the city’s communications and community engagement efforts and coordinates the city’s CARES Act and ARPA COVID relief efforts.

“We are fortunate to have someone within our organization with the abilities and experience of Angie," Cowell said, in the release about O'Brien's hire. "Angie has demonstrated more than two decades of commitment to the residents of this city and I look forward to the ways she will contribute in this new role.”

O'Brien, in release, said: “I am beyond thrilled to have been selected to assist the City Manager in the day-to-day operations of our community development programs and strategic initiatives. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the City of Roanoke and all its residents in this new role.”

O’Brien will support the city manager by continuing to provide leadership on a number of strategic initiatives and to community development departments including social services, planning, building and development, parks and recreation, libraries and others.

She said the city is still figuring out how to transition her existing duties as an apprentice city manager.

"I know some of those responsibilities will move onto someone else but I know I will have some sort of hand in the work continuing," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said she has not worked closely with the chief, but is looking forward to collaborating with Roman.

"He has different strengths than I do and we'll be able to work really well together," O'Brien said.

At Monday's council meeting, Cowell said the city plans to use a firm to conduct a national search for a new police chief.

"We will use one or more community panels, as we have done before ... that will be involved in helping advise the pros, cons, strengths and weaknesses of each of the candidates as they work their way through," Cowell said.

Once the city has a group of finalists, Cowell said the hope is to provide opportunities for the public to meet them. He said Roman will also be involved in the process of finding his replacement.

Roman declined comment when asked by The Roanoke Times.

Roman and O'Brien will each be paid starting annual salaries of $153,479, according to the city.