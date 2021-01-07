Roanoke postpones hearing over banning guns at city hall

The Roanoke City Council has postponed the Jan. 19 public hearing to seek input on whether guns should be banned from city hall.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said Thursday that Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol prompted the council to hold off on discussing the gun issue until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Lea said the decision to postpone the hearing was made after he consulted with Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd and City Manager Bob Cowell.

“Given what happened [Wednesday in Washington D.C.], we think it’s a good idea to let people slow down a little bit and give everybody a chance to think things through,” Lea said in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon.

He said that the takeover of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, which occurred as the U.S. Congress sought to count Electoral College votes that affirmed Biden’s victory, caused the city to delay consideration of a gun ban until after Jan. 20.

The hearing had been scheduled for what will be the last night of Trump’s term in office. A new date for the public hearing has not been set.