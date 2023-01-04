Roanoke property values to increase with reassessment

The city of Roanoke expects property value increases and new construction to yield an additional $10 million in revenue in the upcoming fiscal year, most of which would be shouldered by residential property owners.

The assessed value of single family real estate property is expected to go up an average of 13% from last year, with the commercial property value likely to increase 3.5% on average.

The assessed value of multi-family property is projected to increase an average of 15%, but multi-family is responsible for less than a tenth of the overall real estate property value in the city, while single family properties make up more than half. Commercial properties account for about a third.

The city anticipates overall assessed value will jump an average of 9.66%, resulting in the property tax revenue increase of roughly $10 million.

Susan Lower, city director of real estate valuation, presented those preliminary figures to the City Council Tuesday.

Tuesday was the council's first meeting of the year and it saw the introduction of two new council members, Luke Priddy and Peter Volosin, both of whom are Democrats new to elected public office.

Volosin replaces Bill Bestpitch, who did not run for re-election in 2022. Voters elected Priddy to a seat vacated last year by Robert Jeffrey Jr. Anita Price was appointed on an interim basis to fill the seat until the special election winner took office.

The November 2022 election was the first for council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones, who was previously appointed to the council to serve the rest of Djuna Osborne's term. Also in November, incumbent council member Joe Cobb was re-elected.

The new council members will start their service as the city starts developing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a process kicked off by Tuesday's presentation.

The property value changes Lower discussed will affect the 2023-24 tax bills, the first payment for which will be due Oct. 5. The real estate property tax rate currently stands at $1.22 per $100 of assessed value.

The city has mailed property owners their new real estate assessments. Only those whose property value changed will receive a notice, but Lower said that's 90% of property owners.

The city will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 tax rate at 7 p.m. April 25 in the city council chambers.

Mayor Sherman Lea said some kind of tax break is not necessarily out of the question.

"Property tax is something we have to assess, but we're trying to find anything that we can to help our citizens out with regards to that, so everything is on the table," Lea said.

However, on Tuesday, City Manager Bob Cowell said the city's purchasing power has fallen over the years despite revenue increases.

"Inflation is affecting us as well, everything that we buy and everything that we're building is costing us more," Cowell said.

Cowell indicated the extra $10 million in revenue would support budget items such as the city's share of the city public schools funding, the city's latest pension obligations and compensation increases for public safety and general city employees.

Real estate tax revenue is only a portion of the city's revenue, but Cowell said it is probably the most stable year to year. "The challenging news," Cowell said, "is that we already identify top of line expenses that will exceed" the anticipated revenue increase.

Property owners have until Feb. 1 to file an appeal of their assessed value with the city. The real estate appeal form can be found online at roanokeva.gov/2734/Documents-Forms, in the front lobby of the municipal building and at all city libraries.

Lower encouraged property owners to check the city's website and call with questions.

"If the data is wrong, the assessments could be wrong, so check your information, make sure it's right. That's the reason for appeal; our team can come out and inspect the property and make sure we have correct information on it," Lower said.