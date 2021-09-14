Roanoke prosecutor Donald Caldwell announces run for 11th term, criticizes opponent's history of unpaid taxes

Three of those reasons are of a more personal nature. Caldwell said he wants to continue to serve the community, that he continues to enjoy the work, and because he wants to complete unfinished projects, including remodeling the former law library in Roanoke's courthouse into new, ground-floor office spaces for his attorneys, as well as two special prosecutions he's handling — a voter petitions fraud case in Virginia Beach, and a police shooting in Bristol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A fourth motivation addressed his status as an independent, with a barb.

“The City's next Commonwealth's Attorney should be decided by the voters, not by a political committee obviously willing to embrace a candidate without scrutiny or question,” he wrote. “The bottom line is: If I don't run, the position would go to that candidate by default.”