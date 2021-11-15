Roanoke readies ordinance to ban sidewalk camping by homeless downtown

In further argument of the plan, officials said the proposed new law would help ensure people with disabilities can use downtown sidewalks safely. A blind individual reported tripping over a sleeping person recently, Cowell said.

A nonprofit group estimated 250 homeless people were living in the Roanoke region in January, about half as many as eight years ago. Experts say mental illness and addiction cause most homelessness. Although shelter exists, operators enforce codes of conduct that prompt some homeless people to stay out or get them kicked out.

The existing rule against blocking sidewalks is sufficient to deter sleeping on neighborhood sidewalks, which are narrower than downtown sidewalks and about 4 feet to 6 feet wide, officials said. They say it would be practically impossible to sleep there and not block others, making a person doing that subject to police action.

Roanoke and nonprofit groups have for years offered free, short-term housing and assistance to guide people who don’t have it into permanent housing. There is a database with names and case-management information about virtually every homeless person in the area, officials said. All those supports would continue after enforcement of the ban begins in an estimated seven weeks, officials said.

There will be one exception: The city will restrict its giveaway of free tents to only those homeless individuals cooperating with efforts to get them permanent housing. Until recently, those sleeping outside could receive a tent upon asking whether or not they were taking advantage of the other help offered.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.