Roanoke Republicans call council results disappointing, but see progress

First-time Republican candidate Nick Hagen called his party’s defeat by a few hundred votes in last week’s Roanoke City Council election a disappointment, but evidence the GOP is getting stronger.

“It shows momentum in the sense that Roanokers are getting tired of the same old, same old when it comes to politics,” Hagen said.

Democrats Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy won the four available council seats Tuesday, defeating the Republican slate and three independent candidates, according to unofficial results.

Cobb, as the top vote getter, will become vice mayor Jan. 1. Sanchez-Jones, a 2020 council appointee who is from the Dominican Republic, became the first Latina elected to council. Volosin and Priddy are openly gay men, as is Cobb, giving the council three such individuals starting next year, a first.

Republicans were bullish on their chances before the vote, with Hagen predicting at least one would win and break a 22-year drought since the last party representative was elected to council. After the polls closed with more than 70,000 votes cast, Hagen finished 340 votes behind Volosin, who came in third behind Sanchez-Jones. Volosin jumped Hagen and Republican Dalton Baugess late in the evening Tuesday with help from absentee votes that were counted last.

Hagen’s showing compared well to that of Republican Bob Craig, who lost by 427 votes in 2010 and who previously had come the closest to earning a council seat since Republicans Ralph Smith and Bill Carder were elected in 200o (Carder later switched his political status to an independent).

Each Republican candidate won in a couple of precincts outright this year.

But while the candidates found reason for hope, one of the few living Republicans to serve on Roanoke City Council — Smith, who served one term as mayor — voiced some regrets. Smith said the party’s candidates were not without assets but lacked name recognition and experience.

“For the best person in the world to up and say, ‘I’m going to run for office,’ it just doesn’t work that way. You got to get to know the people. The people got to get to know you. And that’s what was missing,” Smith said.

Smith had name recognition in the city for a conglomerate of companies dating back to the 1960s. Before becoming mayor, he hosted GOP fundraisers at his home on the side of Mill Mountain and was city Republican Committee chair.

In contrast, this year’s Republican slate was comprised Baugess, Hagaen, Maynard Keller, a certified financial planner and elder in his synagogue, and Republican Peg McGuire, a free-lance marketing professional, who had each run for council once before. Baugess, a longtime Salem Fire Department employee, and Hagen, an attorney, made their first runs.

Keller voiced the obvious counterpoint to Smith’s claim that the Republican slate lacked the kind of name recognition and reputation that wins elections.

“Name recognition alone doesn’t cut it. If anybody on that ballot had name recognition, it was David Bowers, our three-time mayor.” Keller said.

“All three Republicans did better than David Bowers,” Keller said. “I think we had a very respectable showing.”

Keller placed sixth with 11% of the vote, while Bowers finished seventh with 8% of the vote.

Bowers, in a text to The Roanoke Times Tuesday night, said, “Wow ... I did terrible today ... I’m so sorry because I’ve always tried to represent the middle class in Roanoke ... Maybe my time has come and gone.” He also expressed concern “about law and order in our beloved city” given Democrats’ success.

McGuire echoed other Republicans’ applause for the party’s effort and showing.

“I think the Republicans did fantastic. I outperformed Glenn Youngkin and Ben Cline here in the city, which shows our message is resonating bit by bit,” she said.

Though he won reelection, U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, received 41% of the vote in the city Tuesday, well below the 59% who voted for Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis. And Youngkin, elected Virginia’s governor, got 41% in 2021. McGuire received 44% of Tuesday’s vote in a special election for an unexpired Roanoke council term that Priddy won.

“We have not had the organization, the money and the campaigning that the Democrats have,” but Republicans have worked four years to build party infrastructure in Roanoke, McGuire said.

“The Republicans do better at every election,” she said. “We’re giving the voters of Roanoke city an alternative to one party rule.”

Smith’s words landed with a ring of truth, she added.

“He makes a good point that name recognition and getting the message out are important, which takes money and organization and getting the candidates out there more,” she said. “You don’t argue with Ralph Smith. He knows things.”

Bill Bestpitch is a former Democrat and now an independent who has served on council for a total of 16 years in two stints. He voiced relief that none of the candidates decidedly against City Manager Bob Cowell won. As for the Republicans’ vote totals, “yeah, they narrowed the gap. Obviously, numbers don’t lie,” he said.

What that means for future elections is unclear right now, he said.

“There’s so many things that can happen one way or another,” he said.