Roanoke seeks input on how to spend federal funding to thwart violence

“As we all know, it takes a village to raise a child,” said Castillo, whose organization is sponsoring a stop the violence event this weekend. “In Roanoke, it’s going to take all of Roanoke to raise these children, to give them the opportunity to create and to succeed, and to have something in their life to look forward to.”

“We know they have the intelligence, they have the vim and vigor and vitality to want to do something for themselves,” she said. “We’re just asking for you to help us.”

Tuesday’s feedback, paired with input from the gun violence commission and other community outlets, will be weighed by city officials as they begin refining the plan for the anti-violence funding. City Manager Bob Cowell said he hopes to be able to announce more details in the coming weeks.

The American Rescue Plan Act money must be spent by the end of 2024.

City Councilman Joe Cobb, chair of the gun violence prevention commission, said he appreciated those who spoke at the forum, including advocates who urged officials to think creatively and to get input directly from the city’s youth.