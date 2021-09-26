Roanoke tackles language barrier

About 95,000 of the 100,000 people who live in the city of Roanoke speak English well enough to work, attend school, receive health care, interact with government, use the transportation system and access the other necessities of life.

A language barrier inhibits that engagement for the other 5,000.

The city of Roanoke next month intends to take that barrier down.

The city has contracted with a company that can bring interpreters of 286 languages to the phone within half a minute, officials said.

The program is up and running in the courts, jail, emergency services, police, Department of Social Services and other municipal offices. It is intended to facilitate conversation between city offices and employees and members of the public with limited English ability. It works from a phone, tablet, laptop or computer.

Principles of language equity say that essential information should be available to members of a community in the specific language each person is most comfortable using, said Katie Hedrick, the city’s bilingual COVID-19 support specialist, who is heading up the program.