Roanoke to apply for $20 million-plus Williamson Road revamp

The Roanoke City Council voted 4-1 Monday to endorse a general plan to revamp Williamson Road with changes that consultants predict will bring down its high crash rate.

The city will apply for money to reduce a portion of its four lanes to two — separated by a two-way center turn lane — despite some resident and business opposition.

The basic idea is to shift vehicles from two lanes in each direction to one, freeing up space for the turn lane and bike lanes. Crews would also install new crosswalks, rebuild sidewalks and remove several stoplights that consultants found aren’t needed.

The work zone would run from near Orange Avenue north for one and three-fourths of a mile, or about two-thirds of the way to Hershberger Road. Analysts said the road section experienced 500 wrecks over a five-year period from 2017 to 2021, some leading to death and severe injury. Twelve pedestrians were hit by vehicles and five of them died, while two had serious injuries.

Roanoke’s state funding application for the Williamson Road safety improvement project will request $21.5 million in today’s dollars for construction, plus additional amounts for private land purchases and design, said Dwayne D’Ardenne, transportation division manager. He said he did not have a figure representing the total request immediately available.

Council voted with less than three hours remaining before the Virginia Smart Scale road program closed its application window for the 2022 cycle Monday afternoon. The program opens to applicants every two years.

Road building proposals from across the region and state outpace available funds. With Smart Scale, state personnel score each proposal for its ability to improve safety, reduce congestion, promote economic development, increase access to jobs, benefit the environment or promote efficient land use and dole out the available money to projects according to merit. The higher a project's cost, the lower its relative score. Roanoke should find out by July how its application, crafted to score well on the the safety factor, fared.

Construction of the makeover would not start until 2030, however, even if the state approves the funding request. That’s because the project is large in scale and expensive. But without state funding, such a project would not get done, an official said.

While most everyone involved in the debate said they support improving the Williamson Road community, opponents predicted that cutting lanes will create congestion and hinder motorists who wish to patronize area businesses. Officials from the city said the design would maintain vehicle access to businesses and neighborhoods while improving access for people on foot and bikes.

A Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association representative said the group supports the plan. A representative of a business group independent from the association said the group has concerns and asked council to put the project on hold until all stakeholders agree on any significant changes to be made.

Roanoke officials have told opponents they will continue to receive public input after the application is filed. However, Roanoke's application will feature and be scored for the lane reduction strategy and pedestrian improvements. If the state funds the project, the basic plan will be built even if opposition remains, unless a better idea materializes in the meantime, City Manager Bob Cowell said. D'Ardenne said it will be difficult to find better safety strategy than the one on the table and that a revamp of Brandon Road showed the strategy can be effective.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who voted no Monday, said she was uncomfortable with the plan and feared that, once the application was submitted, future resident input would become inapplicable.

Councilman Joe Cobb said he saw a need to act now to begin to tackle the safety issues and establish some momentum toward change. A lack of agreement halted consideration of a different proposal to revamp the same section of Williamson Road in 2016.

"Something has to be done," Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd said.

D'Ardenne said members of the public who have offered suggestions contributed some valuable ideas, including about the need for better lighting. He said he has more meetings with the public on his calendar.

Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones wanted to know if the proposed work would curb flooding along Williamson. D'Ardenne said the project will not add any stormwater infrastructure in spite of a need for it because that would quadruple project costs and drive down its potential for winning a high score.

Mayor Sherman Lea, White-Boyd, Cobb and Sanchez-Jones voted for a resolution supporting the application. Council members Bill Bestpitch and Anita Price were absent.