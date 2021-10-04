Roanoke Treasurer's Office announces some upcoming temporary closures

The Roanoke Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12 to 5 p.m., beginning Oct. 7 through Oct. 26 as employees train on new computer software, the city announced.

During these closings, as well as on evenings and weekends, the employees will be receiving the training for a new tax and treasury system, and test the system in preparation for its launch, according to a city news release.

Payments will continue to be processed as received through the mail (Roanoke City Treasurer's Office, P.O. Box 1451, Roanoke, VA, 24007) and the Treasurer’s Office drop-box (checks or money orders only), as well as online.

Employees will respond to email and voicemail messages by the following business day, according to the release.

The office asks for understanding and patience as "we modernize our systems, which includes enhanced online capabilities for residents and businesses," according to the release.

Those in need of assistance may continue to call the Treasurer’s Office at 540-853-2561 or send an e-mail to treasurer@roanokeva.gov.