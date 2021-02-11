Roanoke Valley cities, counties may use revenue audits to gauge internet sales tax impact

Although the exact local impact of a new internet sales tax will remain uncertain for months longer, revenue audits performed later this year have potential to reveal answers, officials said.

When Salem City Council members requested data on internet sales tax revenue during the council’s meeting this week, Finance Director Rosie Jordan said no such data is readily available. Sales tax comes to local governments through the Virginia Department of Taxation, Jordan said.

“We get a number from them,” Jordan said. “We receive our revenue, and there are no details attached to that.”

State lawmakers approved collection of internet sales tax within Virginia in 2019, so the process of collecting and recording the tax is relatively new. Data provided from the state tax department does not differentiate between sales taxes generated from in-person and online purchases, Jordan said.

“Yes, some of that absolutely is e-commerce, internet sales tax,” Jordan said. “We don’t know how much that is, because we don’t have access to the data from the department of taxation.”