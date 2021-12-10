Roanoke Valley localities, utility providers continue utility relief programs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cities and counties were allowed to apply for the funds on their own, but town and other utility providers had to have one of the former types of localities as a cosigner of sorts.

Vinton used Roanoke County and the county did not apply for funding since it does not have any utilities it provides its residents, according to county officials.

Sexton said the town plans on making an announcement in January regarding the details of its plan for applying the relief to customer accounts.

“The deadline to spend the money is March … we anticipate applying the relief to customer accounts prior to bills going out in February,” he wrote in an email.

Appalachian Power—the company has received a sizable amount of federal funding to help customers in need, according to company spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

AEP first received $10.3 million in US Cares Act funds in 2020 to help customers with overdue balances during the pandemic, but it has since received more, Hall wrote in an email.