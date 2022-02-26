Roanoke Valley Sister Cities group disagrees with Youngkin's call to end partnership with Russian city

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for Roanoke and Norfolk to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities as part of his call for “decisive action” in support of Ukraine.

Youngkin also called for the immediate review of state procurement of any and all goods and services involving Russian companies, and urged the Virginia Retirement System and university endowments to divest any Russian holdings immediately, according to the release sent out late Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, called on Youngkin to order the immediate removal of all Russian vodka and any other Russian products from Virginia's state-run ABC stores.

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc., which has partnerships with seven cities in seven countries, including Pskov, Russia, responded to the governor’s office’s request Saturday evening with a letter signed by the group’s President, Mary Jo Fassié.

The letter states while the group may not agree with the politics in Russia, which invaded Ukraine Thursday and has occupied parts of the country since 2014, it’s “not the time to tell our friends in Pskov that we want to sever our ties with them.”

“We do not get involved with politics nor take a political stand on any issue,” the letter reads. “Our people-to-people relationships are the best way for us to demonstrate to the people of Pskov and Russia at large that the citizens of the Roanoke Valley and the American people are not their enemies, nor do we consider them to be ours.”

Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch said that while the governor called for mayors in each city to end the partnerships, it would have to be a joint decision between the city council and the RVSCI.

When asked if he sees the matter being taken up at the next council meeting, Bestpitch responded, “Doubtful. It's more of a tempest in a teacup that will be over.”

According to the sister cities website, the partnership was established 1992, and the Roanoke side of the partnership has furnished medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, orphanages and hospice in Pskov.

It also states that an agreement between Ferrum College and the Pskov Pedagogical Institute, now Pskov State University, was established in 1993, with numerous Russian students having received full scholarships for a semester of study at Ferrum College, while Ferrum students have worked, studied and interned in Pskov.

“During the years of our partnership groups from Roanoke have visited Pskov, and the Roanoke side has been delighted to receive visitors from Pskov to the Star City,” the website reads.

Norfolk has a sister city relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia.

The U.S., along with its NATO allies, has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia in the last few days, and has pledged to support Ukraine with supplies, including military equipment to help combat Russian forces invading the sovereign nation.

The letter states the RVSCI hopes to continue the mission of citizen diplomacy envisioned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“We are committed to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and peace as President Eisenhower envisioned in his 1956 White House Summit on Citizen Diplomacy. Through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, we can advance our mission -- one individual, one community at a time.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.

