The dialogue about making Roanoke a safer place for its youth continues.

The city council is asking community members to participate in two community meetings this month to talk about just that.

The first meeting is slated for 6 p.m. March 14 inside the cafeteria of William Fleming High School. The second meeting will take place at 6 p.m. March 30 in the Patrick Henry High School cafeteria.

"We want to engage as many of our citizens as we can. ... We want citizens to come out and share their thoughts with us as they relate to juvenile curfew and ... other interests they may have [about] gun violence," Mayor Sherman Lea said Monday.

All community members — including youth — are welcome to participate.

"I think that they [the youth] will be able to provide solutions and perspectives that we might not see," council member Luke Priddy said.

Ancillary to the youth safety conversation is an ongoing dialogue about Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission. At Monday's city council meeting, Kathy Cohen — a member of the nine-person citizen commission — responded to recent criticisms of the commission.

A WSLS story published online Feb. 23 quoted Stephanie Moon Reynolds saying that if the commission's role is unclear, it should be "abolished."

On Monday, Moon Reynolds offered some clarification of her comment. If the commission has been or will be spending funds without proper permission or not according to established policy and procedures, she said, it may be necessary to revisit the ordinance establishing the commission's purview. To that end, the results of an ongoing process audit of the commission should provide more information.

Cohen said she was speaking Monday on her own behalf and that of four other commission members, but not the entire commission, she said. She declined to disclose which members she was speaking on behalf of, saying she did not ask their permission to do so.

"Every member of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission was publicly undermined, actively, by one member of this council, and tacitly by most of you," Cohen said, addressing the city council and mayor.

Cohen said she was disappointed Moon Reynolds did not reach out to members of the commission before speaking to the media.

"This is extremely difficult and emotional work. Your loud and enduring support is crucial to our efforts," Cohen said.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, the commission's chairman, spoke to The Roanoke Times two weeks ago for a previous interview about the group's work and purpose. He commented on the sometimes experimental nature of the commission's work. Cobb said the commission is new and not all of the things it tries will work as intended the first time around, but that its members are open to constructive criticism and new ideas.

Above all, he said, the commission members are passionate about the work they do.

When he spoke with The Roanoke Times Monday, Cobb added that it may be years before Roanoke is able to realize the full impact of the commission's work — real, long-lasting change takes time.

He acknowledged comments made by Peacemakers President Shawn Hunter about the importance of groups such as the Peacemakers, which tries to meet the root causes of gun violence head on, "in the streets." Cobb agreed that Hunter and his colleagues are integral to the success of the city's gun violence prevention and reduction efforts, and that they are the only ones capable of the work they do.

At the same time, Cobb said, the city must keep an eye on a comprehensive strategy, incorporating many different approaches, programs and policies.