Roanoke youth question council candidates during Sunday forum

Roanoke City Council candidates shared a stage to answer tough questions from young people during a forum Sunday night, as early voting continues ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.

Eight of 11 city council candidates answered questions focused on community, economy, education, quality of life and transportation, in front of at least 100 people at the Dumas Center downtown.

Young people from the the Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, a youth leadership development program, asked questions during this fourth hosting of The Great Roanoke Debate.

Candidates at the forum were seated alphabetically: Dalton Baugess, Joe Cobb, Nick Hagan, Jamaal Jackson, Maynard Keller, Luke Priddy, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin, most of whom mentioned crime, violence, homelessness and economic development as reasons for running.

Cobb, running for re-election, and Keller were asked about homelessness. Cobb said the city has been addressing homelessness by getting people housed.

“Last year, we housed about 98 people who were previously homeless. This year, we've already housed 160,” Cobb said. “That's because we have community partners in place who not only make sure they’re housed, but make sure they have supportive services.”

Keller said supporting area ministries that deal with homelessness is key, as well as breaking cycles that gradually lead a person to be without housing.

“Regarding homelessness, we need to get to the root of the problems,” Keller said. “The root of the problems are often mental illness, alcoholism, drugs, all kinds of issues that are out there that we must deal with first.”

Sanchez-Jones, also running for re-election, and Hagan spoke on food security, specifically in Northwest Roanoke, which is considered a food desert, with limited proximity to grocery stores or other sources of affordable fresh food.

“We don't have a council that has worked with these businesses to help bring them in,” Hagan said. “We should be working with developers… because at the end of the day, that's how you break cycles of poverty is just honestly with aspects of fresh food, fresh fruit, fresh produce. These sorts of things are a mechanism to actually help change lives and generations.”

Sanchez-Jones said she has heard a lot about the food desert in Northwest Roanoke, and changes are coming.

“I see a lot of grocery stores that are coming in,” Sanchez-Jones said. “And I also know that our city has invested $10 million in bringing a grocer into Northwest.”

Baugess took a question about helping neighborhoods develop more equally, whereas some areas of town are presently more vibrant than others.

“First of all, the first thing a developer will look at is your crime. If you have high crime in that area, they will not look at it,” Baugess said. “So first we need to get the crime under control.”

Jackson added, agreeing with an earlier point from Keller, that zoning and planning regulations can be detrimental to business in Roanoke.

“If zoning and code enforcement make it impossible for businesses to get off the ground because of regulations and things they’re having to go through, red tape, it turns them away,” Jackson said. “We're seeing restaurants leaving, we're seeing businesses leaving. We need to find ways to keep them here.”

Asked about protecting natural resources and encouraging tourism, Volosin said more trees, more green spaces and more measures toward weather-resilient infrastructure will increasingly benefit Roanoke over time.

“Outdoor tourism is one of the futures that Roanoke has,” Volosin said. “The more we can bring people here in our outdoor tourism, the more we can get folks and businesses to see Roanoke and hopefully located to Roanoke afterwards.”

Priddy, a Democrat, is one of two candidates running in a special election to fill a two-year term left vacant by former council member Robert Jeffrey. The other candidate in that race, Republican Peg McGuire, was not in attendance Sunday night.

Priddy said teacher pay needs an increase to attract and keep teachers in Roanoke City Schools, and it would help to communicate with upcoming teachers how they can impact their own hometown.

“It's letting the students who are here and going to school know that we need them,” Priddy said. “We need them here, to come back and help us with the next generation, so that they have someone who represents them in their classroom.”

Nine candidates are running for three seats on the regular council ballot Nov. 8: three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents.

The independents are Jackson, along with David Bowers and Preston Tyler who were not at Sunday's debate. Baugess, Hagan and Keller are the Republican candidates, and Cobb, Sanchez-Jones and Volosin are running on the Democratic ticket.

Ceasha Johnson, who was one of the moderators for the Jack & Jill chapter Sunday, left the audience with a special closing message:

“Election Day, sift through the promises, replay the interviews, step inside the booth, forget the scripted speeches and candy-wrapped slogans,” Johnson said. “Read the names. Imagine a future. Make the best choice in the space between breaths. Your voice is heard without a word. Please vote on Nov. 8, we're depending on you.”