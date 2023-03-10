"The answer is no."

Those words from Roanoker Ryan Bell words characterized the consensus of the 130 people at the Thursday's Evans Spring master plan community workshop: The community does not want to see the 150-acre Evans Spring area developed.

The response was unequivocal and reminiscent of reactions to previous attempts at developing Evans Spring, located across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall and which remains the largest undeveloped portion of land in the city.

If anything, the community wants a master plan dedicated to preserving the land in its current, largely wild state, without interstate access, so it can continue serving as stormwater management.

An atmosphere of apprehension pervaded the workshop, held at Williams Memorial Baptist Church. Multiple Black residents brought up the city's history of gentrification and its impact on the current effort regarding Evans Spring. Several neighbors who spoke Thursday said they are related to Black Roanoke residents the city forced out of their homes decades ago in the name of urban renewal.

Courtney Smith and her aunt, Carolyn Hubbard, were among them.

"We don't want to see this area changed. If anything, we would love for the city to buy this land so we can be done with this," Smith said.

Her comments were greeted by applause.

Hubbard also indicated a preference that the city buy the land and promise to leave it as is.

"The reason that we are discontent, un-trusting is because of the way urban renewal has been done in this city in the Black neighborhoods. I just have to say it that way. You displaced us. ... And they used eminent domain. That's why people do not believe what's being said," Hubbard said. "This city can do anything it wants to do, and they can buy the land, close the deal out and leave our neighborhood alone."

Community engagement experts leading the workshop asked how the site could be used benefit the community, but Bell and others said it is already benefiting the community.

"With stormwater, development and different things of that nature could could affect the entire city if anything is done with this particular land," Bell said.

Several of the workshop attendees do not live in the immediate vicinity of Evans Spring but voiced concerns about flooding downstream due to development.

Mary Linn, a Wasena area resident, said Evans Spring must be left as is to collect water. Not all of Evans Spring lies in a floodplain, but Linn opposes development in any part of the area, arguing it would add non-permeable surfaces that would funnel more water downstream and cause flooding. The same point was made by another attendee, Bob Egbert, who said he was attending the meeting on behalf of his wife, a member of an artist collective with a space in downtown Roanoke, where the water would likely go.

Meanwhile, Bell and others also criticized a community survey for not presenting a "no development" option. In response, one of the community engagement experts hired by the city, Chuck D'Aprix, promised to add a "no development" option to the survey and noted that, of the survey responses he had skimmed so far, most had expressed a preference for no development anyway.

Bill Mechnick — president of Land Planning & Design Associates, the firm chosen by the city to lead the master planning effort — mentioned a situation where the city of Virginia Beach turned a golf course into a stormwater park.

"Something like that could be an option," Mechnick said.

Based on the feedback given Thursday, that's along the lines of what residents want — no businesses, no houses, no roads or highways: just green space.

"This area is a watershed," Smith said. "Opening it up could put us at risk of flooding, it could put us at risk of pollution. We don't want to see this area gentrified. Too many of us are here already because our grandparents and great grandparents were forced out of their homes. ... We worry about the traffic coming in and out of the community, the things that will be put there that won't serve us. We would like for this to be preserved. We don't want to see anything happen with this land and we would like for Roanoke to consider the past and history of its Black residents."